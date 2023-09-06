At Least 7 Dead As Flash Floods, Rainstorms Batter Greece, Turkey And Bulgaria

At least seven people have died as torrential rain and heavy flooding battered Greece, Turkey, and Bulgaria early morning on Tuesday. At least six people were washed away in the flood waters that swept through the camping ground in Turkey’s northwestern province. Two bodies were recovered by the search and rescue teams floating in the water. “The search and rescue efforts for the missing (four) continue uninterrupted,” the authorities wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Dramatic footage showed waist-high water on the streets as residents swam their way to the safer location amid the heavy downpours. Several parked vehicles were carried away in the torrents.

At a Turkey campsite, as many as 12 holidaymakers were vacationing when the flooding hit. The heavy rains forced the closure of several roads leaving people stranded inside cafes, and other business establishments. Rescuers were seen carrying a young girl and an adult to safety in the footage aired by the state Habertürk TV. In Istanbul, at least two people died as rain and flood wreaked havoc in the streets and forced people to stay inside their homes.

BREAKING: Significant flash flooding is being reported in Istanbul's Başakşehir district, Turkey, after a severe thunderstorm dumped 130 mm [5 inches] of rain in just one hour. pic.twitter.com/ARXgrc0Jn8 — Nahel Belgherze (@WxNB_) September 5, 2023

Massive flooding has been reported in Ezine, Turkey, due to heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/5SioA44Gbp — Jack Straw (@JackStr42679640) September 6, 2023

Several people missing after flash floods near Bulgaria-Greece border

Dozens of people were rescued after they were stranded inside a library, and some of the subway stations were immediately closed as water gushed into the tunnels. Davut Gül, the governor of Istanbul, reportedly asked the commuters to avoid driving on the roads that were damaged and instead stay at home.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, meanwhile, said that several people were missing after the flash floods hit Kirklareli province, near the borders with Bulgaria and Greece.

Bulgaria: A state of emergency has been declared in Tsarevo, after historical rainfall. Residents have been evacuated.



We count the flooding in Europe

in the last 24 hours:

Spain

Turkey

Greece

Bulgaria



- WW3INFO pic.twitter.com/VsSOPmXNu6 — Jack Straw (@JackStr42679640) September 6, 2023

Severe flash flooding from Samsun on the north coast of Turkey today 🇹🇷



Result of slow-moving heavy downpour since last night.pic.twitter.com/FFWuj94iFU — Scott Duncan (@ScottDuncanWX) September 3, 2023

Istanbul, Turkey faces an emergency situation after torrential rain causes heavy flooding in parts of the city. pic.twitter.com/a9CywxOE5B — Blackrussian (@Blackrussiantv) September 5, 2023

In the central town of Volos, the mountainous region of Pelion, and the island of Skiathos in Greece, police ordered evacuations in the risky areas. Several regions including the Pelion village received 75.4cm (nearly 30 inches) of rain, according to Greece’s weather service

As the powerful torrents swept the roads, at least one person was reported dead. A man was killed near Volos as a huge gush of water fell on him, at least five were swept away in the floods. In central Greece, the emergency alert was activated in the Sporades island chain and the island of Evia urging people to halt all movement.

Vassilis Kikilias, Greece's minister of climate crisis and civil protection, said that the situation is expected to improve by late Wednesday.