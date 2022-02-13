In the latest development indicating a potential escalation in the Russia-Ukraine crisis, Australian Embassy in Kyiv has not only temporarily halted its operations but Prime Minister Scott Morrison has ordered the evacuation of the embassy officials. Australian PM Morrison ordered the evacuation of its nationals after warning that the situation in Ukraine has reached a dangerous stage.

On Sunday, Morrison said, “The situation is deteriorating and is reaching a very dangerous stage.” Meanwhile, the Australian embassy in Kyiv’s operations have been shifted to Lviv in western Ukraine due to the “increasing threat”.

Australian PM said, “I want to send a very clear message on behalf of Australia … that the autocratic, unilateral actions of Russia, to be threatening and bullying Ukraine, is something that is completely and utterly unacceptable.”

Morrison also hit back at the Chinese government for criticising Australia for holding talks with the United States, Japan, and India under the QUAD grouping on Friday. Australian PM said that the in-person meeting in Melbourne was working together to promote peace and prosperity in the region.

During the talks, Morrison had raised his voice against coercion and reiterated his support for Lithuania amid Vilnius’ ongoing tensions with Beijing, According to The Guardian, he said, “Yes, the Chinese government is happy to criticise Australia for engaging in such peaceful activities but yet remains chillingly silent on Russian troops amassing on the Ukrainian border.”

Apart from Morrison’s own remarks, Australian Embassy in Kyiv said in a statement on Sunday, “We continue to advise do not travel to Ukraine due to the risk of armed conflict. Due to the increasing threat, the Australian Government has directed the departure of staff from the Australian Embassy in Kyiv. We will be moving our operations to a temporary office in Lviv and temporarily suspending operations at our Embassy in Kyiv."

“If you're in Ukraine, you should leave immediately by commercial means if it's safe to do so. Do not delay. Flight availability could change or be suspended at short notice, making it difficult to leave Ukraine,” it added.

We urge Australians in Ukraine to depart now by commercial or other privately available transport options. Services could be suspended without notice. Embassy dependants have departed.

We continue to advise Australians 'Do Not Travel' to Ukraine due to the risk of armed conflict. — Bruce Edwards 🇦🇺🇺🇦🇲🇩 (@AUinUA) February 12, 2022

Biden Urges Americans To Leave Kyiv Immediately

Morrison’s warning came after US President Joe Biden administration already directed Americans to flee from Ukraine. Biden on Thursday urged Americans in Ukraine to leave the nation immediately warning that “things could go crazy quickly” in the region. In an upcoming interview that was taped on Thursday with NBC News’ Lester Holt, Biden said, “American citizens should leave now”. While Russia has amassed thousands of troops on its border with Ukraine, US President stressed that “it’s not like we're dealing with a terrorist organization.”

“We're dealing with one of the largest armies in the world. It's a very different situation and things could go crazy quickly,” added Biden.

Image: AP