Australia Submarine Crisis Will Have No Impact On France's Indo-Pacific Strategy: Macron

On Monday, September 27, French President Emmanuel Macron stated that failed submarine deal with Australia will have no impact on Paris's strategy in the Indo-Pacific region. This statement comes after Greece finalised a deal with France to procure Rafale jets and three new frigates in an attempt to bolster their defence alliance, according to Sputnik. Speaking in Paris at a joint press conference with the Greek Prime Minister, Macron hailed the new deal as an ambitious step towards European strategic autonomy. He stated that France will remain an Indo-Pacific power regardless of any contracts as over 8,000 French servicemen are station in the region. Macron also went on to say that repercussions of Australia's decision to scrap the submarine deal will be reviewed in the following weeks, reported the Russian news agency.

It is worth mentioning here that the French government had earlier claimed that Australia deceived it by pulling out of a multibillion-dollar defence pact and instead chose to procure nuclear-powered submarines from the United States and the United Kingdom through a new deal. On September 17, France slammed the US, the UK, and Australia for forming a new Indo-Pacific security alliance, accusing the allies of a "stab in the back." France had also recalled its ambassadors from Canberra and Washington after Australia withdrew out the deal. On September 16, the "AUKUS" collaboration was announced by Washington, Canberra, and London, with Australia abandoning a $40 billion French-designed submarine deal with Paris for the purchase of advanced US nuclear-powered submarines, according to The Associated Press (AP).

'Greece, France committed to upgrading bilateral cooperation'

Meanwhile, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that Athens and Paris had decided to upgrade bilateral cooperation in defence. Last year, the two countries concluded a deal for Greece to buy 18 Rafale fighter jets from Dassault for an estimated 2.5 billion euros. Following Mitsotakis' announcement earlier this month that Greece would buy another six Rafale jets from France, new frigate proposals were on the cards, reported Russian news agency.

In the wake of growing tensions with neighbouring Turkey, the Greek government led by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had placed the order for Rafale jets. The two NATO allies, have a strained relationship with each other and have been to the brink of war at least three times since the 1970s. Tensions have been escalating between both countries over gas reserves in the eastern Mediterranean, and maritime rights among other issues.

