Austria Imposes COVID Lockdown For Millions Of Unvaccinated Individuals

To fight escalating coronavirus infections and fatalities, the Austrian government has imposed a nationwide lockdown for unvaccinated citizens commencing Sunday night. In Austria, among the 8.9 million population, approximately two million people who have not yet been properly inoculated against Covid-19 will be placed under lockdown, as per AP.

Unvaccinated individuals aged 12 and above are now prohibited from leaving their houses except for essential activities like working, food shopping, taking a stroll, or being vaccinated. This restriction does not pertain to children who are under the age of 12 as they do not have the authority of being inoculated.

Austrian government officials are afraid of the fact that the number of infections and fatalities will continue to rise if this restriction is not imposed, and that hospital personnel would soon be unable to cope with the flood of COVID-19 patients. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg informed reporters in Vienna on Sunday, “It’s our job as the government of Austria to protect the people, therefore we decided that starting Monday ... there will be a lockdown for the unvaccinated,” AP reported.

Nationwide lockdown will run for 10 days for now in Austria

As per the Government instructions, lockdown will run for 10 days at first. Further, police officers will go on patrolling to monitor people who are outdoor to check their COVID vaccination status, according to Schallenberg, who added that more officers would be deployed for the only patrolling purpose. If unvaccinated persons break the lockdown regulations, they might be penalised up to 1,450 euros which are nearly $1,660.

Furthermore, Austria has one of the lowest vaccine coverages in Western Europe, with just about 65% of the eligible population completely immunised. Moreover, the rate of infection after seven days is over 800 instances per 100,000 persons, which can be considered to be one of the highest in Europe. On Sunday, authorities recorded 11,552 new cases, compared to 8,554 daily illnesses a week earlier.

In addition to this, Schallenberg highlighted the fact that the number of infections over the seven days for vaccinated persons has been down in recent days, but on the other hand, it has been rapidly climbing among the unvaccinated. As per AP, “The rate for the unvaccinated is at over 1,700, while for the vaccinated it is at 383,” the chancellor added. Further, he said that individuals who have already been fully vaccinated should obtain a booster dose or else "we will never get out of this vicious circle.”

While, according to the latest numbers provided by the Worldometer, the total number of confirmed cases in the nation is 9,59,652 whereas the total number of fatalities is 11,706.

(Image: AP)