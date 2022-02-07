Austria Issues Fresh Warning After Avalanches Kill 9 People In Alps: Report

Following the death of nine people in a series of avalanches in Austria's Vorarlberg and Tyrol on Friday, authorities issued fresh warnings on Monday. According to a report by Evening Standard, Austrian officials have warned of "considerable risk" of avalanches in the west of the country.

On February 5, Friday, several avalanches hit Austria in which four Swedish citizens lost their lives near the Austrian-Swiss border. Those who were killed were men who were in their 40s. As per the Evening Standard report, they died when an avalanche near the town of Spiss buried them completely. Later on Saturday, Tyrol authorities informed about the death of a person near the village of Schmirn and added a second person was still missing.

Avalanches in Austria kill at least 20 people every year

Apart from finding the bodies of a man, the emergency services also found the bodies of two Austrian skiers, a woman aged 61 and a man, 60. Authorities reportedly said they got a distress call from family members when they failed to contact them. "Their last known location was Breitegg peak, which stands at 1,868 metres, at 3.30 pm on Friday. After they could no longer be reached, relatives made an emergency call at around 9.40 pm," Evening Standard quoted the official statement on Sunday. The deaths related to avalanches have increased tremendously in recent years. According to official figures, at least 20 people lost their lives each season by avalanches in the Austrian Alps.

It is worth mentioning the tourist flow in Austria has increased after the government eased COVID restrictions for the tourists. "On Monday, 24 January, Austria removed its list of virus variant countries. This means, for everyone arriving from the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Denmark and Norway the same entry rules apply to travellers from all other countries," the government said in a statement.

(Image: Pixabay/AP)