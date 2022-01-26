Austria Warns Russia Of Severe Economic Sanctions If It Invades Ukraine

On Wednesday, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said that the Russia-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is not the only lever Europe could pull to penalise Russia in case of any hostile action against Ukraine. Schallenberg went on to say that the European continent's common security necessitates cooperation with Moscow.

"The pipeline is not yet operational, and gas is not being pumped. We have other levers that we intend to use and will definitely use if Russia makes an attempt to invade Ukraine," Schallenberg told Austria's ORF channel, Sputnik reported.

The Austrian Foreign Minister cautioned against linking economic relations between Europe and Russia solely to Nord Stream 2 and stated that work is in progress on a comprehensive package to impose severe economic and financial sanctions on Russia. According to Schallenberg, both Russia and Europe can achieve long-term peace and security in Europe by working together rather than against each other. He emphasised that Russia is Europe's largest country and the EU's biggest neighbour. "This geographical and political reality cannot be ignored," he was quoted by the Austrian news outlet as saying.

US sanctions Russia over Nord Stream 2

It should be mentioned here that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline was completed in September 2021. It has been designed with an aim to transport gas from Russia to Germany via the Baltic Sea. To ensure that the project complies with the provisions of the 2019 EU Gas Directive, Nord Stream 2 AG is under process to be certified as the pipeline's independent operator. In the second half of 2022, German officials are likely to make a decision on certification.

Last year in November, the United States put fresh sanctions opposing the Russian gas pipeline project. The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, had stated that the sanctions were imposed at a shipping company named Transadria Ltd that is involved in the gas pipeline project between Russia and Germany. The sanctions were imposed after US Congress demanded that the Biden Administration take action against the pipeline project.

The US implemented these sanctions in an attempt to increase pressure on Russia. However, several EU governments have shown support for the project, despite prior concerns that Nord Stream 2 would give Russia political power, putting Europe's energy security in danger.

(Image: AP)