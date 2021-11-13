Austrian Brothel Offers Free 30-minute Sexual Sauna Club Session To Encourage Vaccination

In a bizarre marketing idea to attract clients as well as encourage the unvaccinated males, an Austrian brothel offered free entry to a 'sauna club' for anyone who agrees to have the jab, reported Daily Mail on Tuesday. According to the media report, "Funpalast" brothel in Vienna offers clients a 30-minute session in the sexual 'sauna club' with the 'lady of their choice' if they get the vaccine at the on-site clinic. Citing the brothel, the Daily Mail said that the project was started in the first week of this month after it was reported that the country's leadership planned to invoke a lockdown for the unvaccinated people.

According to the cathouse, the main motive behind the idea was to encourage Austrians to get the life-saving vaccine. It also highlighted the low vaccination status of the country, resulting in the fall of clients at the "pleasure site". Notably, nearly 65% of Austrians are fully vaccinated for the deadly virus and, the rest 35% are barred from accessing restaurants, hotels, hairdressing salons, and large public events. It is worth mentioning that Austria has been grappling with the highly contagious COVID-19 virus, with over 700 cases per 100,000 residents being reported on a daily basis. The country reported 11,798 new cases on Friday, up from 9,388 a week ago, reported AP.

Women are also encouraged to visit the brothel for COVID-19 vaccination

According to the announcement made by the Austrian brothel, coronavirus vaccines would be offered every Monday from 4 pm to 10 pm till the end of this month. Those who would join the vaccination drive would get a sauna club voucher worth 40 euros. Further, it said that the club would entertain boys who have valid identity cards that could prove their age above 14 years. However, the club has reportedly allowed having "fun" with the girls only if they are "accompanied by an adult".

Besides men, the brothel said they would also allow women to visit the brothel for vaccination in order to comply with Austria's equality laws. "Due to the pandemic, we have registered a 50 percent decrease in clients, with this initiative we hope that the number of customers will rise again', Daily Mail quoted the brothel as saying.

Meanwhile, quoting Austria Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg, the Associated Press said that the country would invoke a lockdown for unvaccinated people in two hard-hit regions next week. Gradually, the order would be followed throughout the country.

Image: AP/Pixabay