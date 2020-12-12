Austrian Constitutional Court Overturns Ban On Headscarves For Schoolgirls In School

Austria's Constitutional Court has ruled that a law banning girls aged up to 10 from wearing headscarves in schools was discriminatory. As per reports, the court’s verdict overturned the measure that was introduced by the ruling conservatives allied with the far right. Even though the legislation did not specifically ban headscarves, it forbade the wearing of “religious clothing that is associated with a covering of the head”.

However, on December 11, Austria’s Constitutional Court reportedly noted that the law evidently targetted Muslim headscarves. Thus, the court ruled that it went against the state’s duty to treat all religions equally and the principle that singling any one community requires special justification. As per reports, Austria’s court President Christoph Grabenwarter said that “the selective ban” applies to Muslim schoolgirls and therefore, it separates them from others in a “discriminatory manner”.

IGGOe welcome Austrian Court’s judgement

The official body recognised as representing Austria’s Muslim communities, IGGOe welcomed the judgement by the court and reportedly said that the court had ended the “populist politics of bans”. In a statement, IGGOe President Umit Vural said that “We don’t condone disparaging attitudes towards women who decide against the headscarf … and we also cannot agree with the curtailing of the religious freedom of those Muslim women who understand the headscarf to be an integral part of their lived religious practice.”

The court’s verdict came as the country’s Conservative Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has consistently taken a stern approach on immigration. His stance reportedly aligns with that of the far-right Freedom Party (FPO) according to which Islam has no place in Austria’s community. In 2018, it was estimated that Muslims make up nearly 4.2 per cent of the country’s population.

However, Kurz had even formed a coalition with FPO in 2017 that eventually collapsed in 2019 after the party’s leader at the time, Heinz-Christian Strache was caught in a sting video offering to fix state contracts. Now, Kurz is in the government with left-wing Greens, but their coalition agreement includes many policies introduced during his alliance with the FPO including a plan to extend the headscarf ban up to the age of 14.

Image: Representative/Unsplash

