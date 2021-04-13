Austrian Health Minister Resigns Citing Persistent Health Problems, Says He's 'overworked'

Austrian Health Minister Rudolf Anschober announced his resignation on April 13 citing persistent personal health problems caused by overwork due to the coronavirus pandemic. He highlighted that the country needed a cent per cent fit Health minister during the crisis and that was not him. Furthermore, he asserted that he did not want to “break himself” by battling the COVID-19 crisis and occasionally other lawmakers. Anschober said he had “clearly overworked” and hadn't felt “completely fit” for several weeks.

"I ... do not want to break myself," Anschober said in a short-notice statement to the media, describing blood-pressure problems that have caused him to take sick leave twice recently. "In the worst health crisis in decades the republic needs a health minister who is 100% fit. That is not currently me,” he added.

Anschober, who is one of the most popular leaders in the country, took office 15 month ago. But, speaking to reporters post his resignation, he reckoned that “15 months felt like 15 years.” Describing his job as nice but challenging”, the 60-year-old revealed that he has not taken even a single day off since the pandemic struck and which has directly impacted his health. Shortly after Anschober's announcement the leader of the Greens party, Werner Kogler, presented medical doctor Wolfgang Mueckstein as Anschober's successor, adding that he would be sworn in on Monday, April 19.

Austria has been badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic registering over 581,263 cases and over 9,748 deaths till now. Amidst the ongoing vaccine crisis in the EU, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz called for greater transparency in coronavirus vaccines. Kurz hosted his Czech, Bulgarian and Slovenian counterparts in Vienna, with the Latvian and Croatian leaders joining by videoconference.

During the meeting, he said that some member of countries may be able to vaccinate their population by mid-May but others may take up to 10 weeks longer. The Austrian leader added, "that will lead to tension within the European Union and wouldn't be understood by Europeans”. He also said that countries are in “good contact” with the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel, and hope for a solution.

(Image: The Associated Press)