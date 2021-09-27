Austrians, Afghans Protest In Vienna, Demand EU To Not Recognise Taliban Govt

Thousands of people, including Austrians and Afghan nationals, gathered at the 'Platz der Menschenrechte', Vienna, to demonstrate against the Taliban's rule in Afghanistan. The demonstrators demanded the European Union (EU) to not recognise the terrorist group as legitimate rulers of the war-torn country. The event was organised by One Billion Rising Austria (OBRA), Osterreichischer Frauenring, Women's International League for Peace and Freedom (WILPF), and the Afghan Youth Association in Austria (AYAA).

Women from the Afghan diaspora, who joined the movement to express their solidarity with the people of Afghanistan, especially women who have been living in a state of horror under the Taliban's rule, appealed to international communities to stay united against the Taliban regime.

The demonstrators called women in Afghanistan 'the most vulnerable group' that had to face the draconian laws imposed by the Taliban during their previous reign. The protestors also asserted that the terror outfit would not adhere to their promises.

According to a report by TOLO News, lakhs of women were prevented by the Taliban from returning to work, despite the government announcing it would provide equal rights to working women. Media reports claimed that several women reported facing violence while demanding their right to the job.

Moreover, data by the Reform and Civil Service Commission (RCSC) claimed around 120,000 women had been working in various government and private organisations in the Ashraf Ghani-led government. However, it is still unclear how the Taliban will decide on women working in offices.

'Women will be treated as second-class citizens in Afghanistan'

An earlier report published by the Pakistan based media outlet, News International, claimed the Talibani regime is planning to proffer the status of second-class citizens to Afghan women. Notably, in Afghanistan, second-class citizenship for women means they would not enjoy all the rights that a man can. The media report further claimed that the women in the country would not only face physical violence but also have to face other forms like structural, cultural and institutional restrictions.

Earlier this month, a Taliban leader, during an interview with an Afghan national TV, termed women who had worked with men as "prostitutes". The terrorist group also introduced an antiquated version of modesty for all women (including young girls), where it has banned sports and other cultural activities for women.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI)

