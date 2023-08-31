Last Updated:

'Avoid Getting Drunk': Remark By Italy PM's Partner On Rape Sparks Row

Andrea Giambruno, Italian PM Meloni's husband and a television presenter, said during a show that avoiding alcohol can help prevent "the wolf finding you".

Deeksha Sharma
Meloni

Giorgia Meloni's partner has landed in trouble over his controversial remarks. (Image: AP/X/@ManuelBudigno)


Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni's partner has received flak for suggesting on Monday that women who dance or drink at parties are more prone to sexual assault. Andrea Giambruno, who is Meloni's husband and a television presenter, said during a show that avoiding alcohol can help prevent "the wolf finding you."

"If you go dancing, you have every right to get drunk, there shouldn't be any kind of misunderstanding and any kind of problem. But if you avoid getting drunk and losing your senses, you might also avoid running into certain problems and risk the wolf finding you," he said on the Rete 4 commercial station on Monday. 

The controversial comments instantly garnered criticism from several Italian opposition figures, who condemned Giambruno's statement as victim blaming, something that Giambruno has denied. Hitting out at the 42-year-old, Democratic Party senator Cecilia D'Elia said that instead of urging women to drink less, men must be taught how to show respect in public.

"Boys should be educated to show respect, rather than girls taught to be careful... Teach them (men) the value of consent, rather than girls to be wary," she said, the Daily Mail reported. Alessandra Mussolini, the granddaughter of Italian politician Benito Mussolini, emphasised that there is no justification for a man "turning to violence". "Rape is rape and if that is not understood, then for us women, it's all over. We should no longer be hearing these things in 2023," she asserted.

Meloni's husband justifies comment

While Meloni's husband did not blatantly address the controversy, Giambruno insisted that he did not justify rape. He further described rapists as "beasts" who commit "deplorable" acts. In a conversation with Italian newspaper, Corriere della Sera, Giambruno stressed that he "never said that it is legitimate for men to rape women who are drunk". Despite the growing backlash, Giambruno's comment has garnered no response from the first female prime minister of Italy so far. 

