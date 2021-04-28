Barcelona Experimental Concert Showed 'no Sign' Of Coronavirus Infection: Organisers

A trial rock concert held in Barcelona and attended by 5,000 people showed “no sign” of causing coronavirus contagion, organisers said on April 27. While speaking at a news conference, Josep Maria Llibre, a specialist in infectious diseases from the Germans Trias i Pujol Hospital, informed that the participants underwent PCR tests two weeks after the March 27 event. He added that “there is no sign that suggests transmission took place during the event”.

Josep said, “By going to that concert, people were safer than anywhere else in the city of Barcelona”.

According to ANI, the experimental concert, which was organised by the hospital and a group of Spanish music promoter, involved 5,000 people who were given an express test for the antigen to the virus. They had their temperature checked and were provided with FFP2 masks for the event. There was also improved ventilation and management procedures for the toilet and bar areas, but no social distancing.

‘Very good results’

The event of Palau Sant Jordi in the Catalan capital was one of the first spectator events to be held in Europe this year amid the pandemic. Josep said that two weeks after the concert, there had been just six positive cases confirmed among the spectators, with organisers certain that four of the six cases were not transmitted during the concert. The medical expert added that the trial concert showed that “we can guarantee a safe space” for spectator events with optimised ventilation, testing and masks.

He added, “Everyone came to the concert in groups or pairs, but none of the six was infected from the people with them, that is why we do not think that the transmission took place during the concert. These are very good results”.

The band at the centre of the event, Love of Lesbian, also tweeted to thank everyone involved. The band shared a video of the concert and said, “After knowing the excellent results of the concert at the Palau Sant Jordi on March 27, we want to congratulate, first of all, the organizers and scientific advisers who believed in this project since its inception”.

(With inputs from ANI)

