Barcelona Protests: Luxury Stores Looted, Violent Clashes Continue After Hasel Arrest

The Barcelona protests triggered by the arrest of Pablo Rivadulla Duró, known artistically as Pablo Hasél turned violent as they flooded the streets for the fifth consecutive night on Saturday. As per reports, the demonstrations witnessed the looting of luxury stores and vehicles were set ablaze after Hasel was arrested on Tuesday for insulting police and Spanish royalty in his song lyrics as well as social media posts.

Spanish rapper’s arrest ignited a debate over freedom of expression in the European nation as Hasel is facing a nine-month jail term for glorifying terrorism. Before being detained, Hasel had barricaded himself inside the University of Lleida in an attempt to avoid jail. As protesters accuse the government of “cancel culture”, the provocative Spanish rapper became an unlikely figurehead for the demonstrations galvanising the debate about freedom of expression.

Over 50 people arrested on second night of protests

As per the Associated Press report, over 50 people were arrested and dozens were left wounded on the second night of demonstrations itself. The protesters flooded the cities against the imprisonment of Hasel for insulting the monarchy and praising terrorism. Even though the demonstrations had started peacefully on late Wednesday, they eventually turned violent Thursday. The protests were reported in dozens of Spanish provincial capitals along with other towns in the northeastern Catalonia region which is also the home to the rapper.

Reportedly, in smaller cities and Madrid, Barcelona the anti-riot law enforcement officers fired rubber or foam bullets at baton-charged protesters who in retaliation, threw objects at the officials along with setting trash containers ablaze. Some demonstrators even used overturned motorbikes on the streets to block the path. Hasel had earlier missed a deadline earlier this month to surrender to the police, and serve a nine-month jail term that was handed down back in 2018.

Back then he was convicted over lyrics and tweets that compared Spanish Judges to Nazis and even called the former Spanish King Juan Carlos a mafia boss. The Spanish rapper has even made references to the Basque separatist parliamentary group termed as ETA, that sought independence from Spain.

