Bastille Day 2020 Parade In Pics: Nurses Join Soldiers As France Honors Frontline Heroes

France marks the celebration of Bastille Day or Fête Nationale every year on July 14. What French President Emmanuel Macron called the “symbol of resilience” are the Bastille Day ceremonies that took place on July 14 at the Place de la Concorde in central Paris. From Macron to the head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the celebration took place with more than 2,000 guests who followed the mandatory rule of wearing masks. This day marks the storming of the Bastille prison back in 1789 by a mob of Parisians during the initial days of the French revolution.

To commemorate the occasion, every year Paris holds a military parade called 'Défilé militaire’ followed by a display of fireworks across the country. However, amid the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus, the uniformed soldiers in the parades were replaced by nurses in white coats. Commemorating the frontline fighters of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony was recalibrated to honour the medics and other people in essential professions who lost their lives to COVID-19 while doing their job.

This year’s Bastille Day was also utilised to pay homage to former French President Charles de Gaulle for making a historic plea to opponents of France’s Nazi occupiers that started the French Resistance, 80 years ago. However, as per images and videos of the event, the coronavirus outbreak still remained the primary focus of the official event in Paris. French

President Macron, who seemed to highlight the country’s achievements in handling the worst crisis since World War II, also referred to the entire ceremony as “the symbol of the commitment of an entire nation” and “the symbol of our resilience.” He also said, “Exceptionally, this year, our armies ... will cede the primary place to the women and men in hospital coats who fought” the novel coronavirus and who remain “ramparts in the crisis”. Here are some of the glimpses from Bastille Day 2020:

France's President Emmanuel Macron reviews troops before the start of the Bastille Day military parade, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Paris.

A firefighter wears a face mask with the colours of the French flag, prior to the Bastille Day parade Tuesday, July 14, 2020, on the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris.

A soldier wears a face mask prior to the Bastille Day parade Tuesday, July 14, 2020 on the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris.

France's President Emmanuel Macron and French Armies Chief Staff General Francois Lecointre stand in the command car, centre, as they review troops before the start of the Bastille Day military parade, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Paris.

French military school Saint Cyr students stand on the Champs Elysees avenue prior to the Bastille Day parade

Protesters highlighted Macron’s failures

Despite French President’s efforts to highlight the successes, protesters in the country had planned to shift the focus to his failures during the pandemic. As per Johns Hopkins university tally, France has recorded total 209,640 cases of coronavirus with over 30,000 deaths. Certain activists sent a banner tied to balloons above the place where the ceremony was taking place with a message saying, “Behind the tributes, Macron is suffocating hospitals.” According to Macron’s critics, the ceremony is not enough to make up for the shortage of equipment as well as the medical staff members that the country faced while combating the coronavirus outbreak.

A placard suspended from balloons reads "Behind the tributes, Macron asphyxiates the hospital" during the Bastille Day military parade, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Paris.

