At Bastille Day Parade, Flypast In Colours Of French National Flag Adorn Paris Sky: WATCH

Flypast in the colours of the French national flag adorned the sky of Paris at the Bastille Day parade on Friday (July 14). This day is celebrated as French National Day and occupies a special corner in French consciousness as it marks the storming of the Bastille prison during the French Revolution in 1789.

The flypast above Champs-Élysées in Paris was witnessed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron, and France's First Lady Brigitte Macron. During the inaugural session of the parade, PM Modi also interacted with the French dignitaries.

Significantly, India's Rafale fighter jets also took part in the Bastille Day flypast, sending a strong message across the world of close relations and ties between New Delhi and Paris.

#WATCH | Flypast in the colours of French national flag adorn the sky of Paris at the Bastille Day parade. pic.twitter.com/hhdZpq33Lf — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2023

#WATCH | Indian Air Force's Rafales participate in the flypast at Bastille Day parade in Paris, France pic.twitter.com/uYG1TJxC7z — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2023

PM Modi witnesses Bastille Day Parade

PM Modi, who embarked on his two-day France journey on July 13, was invited by French President Macron as the Guest of Honour at the Bastille Day Parade. More significantly, an Indian tri-services contingent, consisting of the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy, was also part of the parade.

New Delhi and Paris are celebrating the 25th year of Strategic Partnership and PM Modi's visit to France is expected to further reinforce the relationship through multiple cooperation. The focus is on the forthcoming announcement of defence deals between both nations including fighter jets, submarines and engines.

The last significant deal brokered between both nations was in 2016 when India announced 36 Rafale fighter jets to refurbish the country's armed forces, especially the Indian Air Force.