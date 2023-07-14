Bastille Day Parade: French Troops Display Military Prowess Alongside India's Tri-services

The historic Champs-Élysées witnessed the military might of both India and France as the glorious Bastille Day parade took place on Friday. The French National Day or the Bastille Day Parade has been taking place every year on July 14 since 1880. This year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the guest of honour at the parade. PM Modi became the second Indian Prime Minister to be conferred with the honour. One of the crucial aspects of the event is the military parade that was conducted at the Champs-Élysées in Paris.

According to France 24, 'Défilé militaire' or the military parade became part of the official celebrations by a decree signed in 1880. The event saw thousands of military personnel, police and around 500 vehicles marching at the prestigious site. The French contingents promenade down Paris’s Champs-Élysées avenue from the Arc de Triomphe to Place de la Concorde. The parade included the French fire brigade and military tanks. France's Marseille Naval Fire Battalion and other French contingents marched in full glory.

A giant in world history, with a decisive role to play in the future, a strategic partner, a friend.



We are proud to welcome India as our guest of honour at the 14 July parade. pic.twitter.com/bh6dwmHFRH — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) July 14, 2023

It all started with the Guard of Honour

The parade started with French President Emmanuel Macron receiving the guard of honour. Macron entered the event in a military jeep and he was accompanied by French servicemen. After reaching the parade site, he was welcomed by French PM Elizabeth Borne along with other French dignitaries. The French President was welcomed by trumpets and drums following which he received the Guard of Honour. As a part of the ceremony, the French servicemen played the country’s national anthem. Following this, Macron reviewed the troops and went on to meet the dignitaries present at the event. With this one French contingent after another marched to Champs-Élysées to showcase the French might. One of the key aspects of the parade with flypast that filled the French skies with colours. Dozens of aircraft performed the military flyover, trailing the blue, white and red colours of the French flag.

VIDEO | French President Emmanuel Macron receives guard of honour at Bastille Day Parade in Paris, France. pic.twitter.com/sLyeJqpL2K — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 14, 2023

India showcased its military prowess

While Indian PM Narendra Modi was the guest of honour at the ceremony, the parade also featured an Indian contingent. The patriotic song ‘Saare Jahan Se Acha’ was played as the Indian military contingent marched to the beats of the patriotic song. The Punjab Regiment led the march which was followed by the Indian Navy. Meanwhile, Rafale jets of the Indian Air Force showcased their might at the glorious flypast. “Rafales had the best of the avionics which all the fighters in the world have, even better than them… To summarise It is a very compact, extraordinary, powerful, extremely agile and very discreet machine,” Captain Abhishek Tripathi told ANI a day before the event.