Belarus Activist Stabs Himself In Neck During Court Trial: Rights Group

A Belarusian political activist stabbed himself in the neck during a trial in court. The video of the incident has surfaced on social media that shows him lying on a bench in a defendant's cage. Stepan Latypov is accused of setting up opposition social media chat, a workshop for the production of protest symbols, drawing pictures and protest inscriptions on the facades of buildings and also resisting police during the arrest on September 15.

Belarusian political activist stabs himself in Court

The video of the incident that has gone viral on social media shows Stepan Latypov lying inside a defendant’s cage as witnesses screamed in a courtroom in Minsk. According to Belarus rights group Viasna, Latypov tried to commit suicide after his father was being interrogated in court. The political activist stood on a bench and inserted an object like a pen into his throat, as per the rights group. Stepan turned blue and lay down on the bench. The ambulance was called that took him to the hospital. Latpov's father said that Stepan had been kept in a punishment cell with people with mental disabilities.

Political prisoner Stepan Latypov attempted suicide in the courtroom. He jammed a pen down his throat.

Stepan was detained in the Square of Changes back on 15/09/2021 when he asked an officer for his documents. At the court, he looked beaten and his arm was bandaged.#freebelarus pic.twitter.com/63TRtUVa9E — Pavel Latushka (@PavelLatushka) June 1, 2021

Latypov has been in prison since September, when he was arrested during massive protests against Belarus’ authoritarian leader, President Alexander Lukashenko, according to AP. He is charged with organizing meetings of group members, the joint distribution of campaign materials, drawing pictures and protest inscriptions on the facades of buildings. He is accused of creating workshops for the production of protest symbols, including flags, which were intended to be placed on the facades of buildings. Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, a Belarusian opposition leader in a tweet has written about the incident. She mentioned that Latypov has "cut his throat and then the veins in his arms." She also raised concern for the rest of the prisoners and hostages.

Today, right in the courtroom, activist Stsiapan Latypau cut his throat and then the veins in his arms. Stsiapan was taken out of the court unconscious, and we do not know if he will survive. We do not know if the rest of the prisoners and hostages will survive. 3/ — Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya (@Tsihanouskaya) June 1, 2021

IMAGE: Jayyorkman/@amo7733573/Twitter