Belarus Opposition Leaders Arrested, Nobel Laureate Called For Questioning Amid Protests

On August 24, the authorities of Belarus arrested leaders from the opposition. According to the reports, the authorities also called in a Nobel laureate for questioning. Reports suggest that the Coordination Council said that the police detained members Sergei Dylevsky and Olga Kovalkova in Minsk. Also, the opposition reported the detention of Alexander Lavrinovich who is the leader of striking workers at a major industrial plant.

Opposition leaders arrested as protests gain momentum in Belarus

The opposition established the Coordination Council in order to negotiate the transfer of power. Reports suggest that, last week, President Lukashenko warned that the opposition council's members could face consequences for creating what he termed as the ‘parallel government’. As a result of this, the prosecutors in Belarus opened a criminal inquiry on charges of undermining national security. However, this allegation was rejected by the council's members.

The protests are taking place due to the disputed elections that gave a landslide victory to Alexander Lukashenko. Reports suggest that Alexander Lukashenko who is also called as ‘Europe’s last dictator’ has been in power since 1994. Lukashenko has now finally shown a little sign of bringing a halt to the demonstrations. These demonstrations can pose the biggest threat to his 26 year old rule. Reports suggest that both the European Union and the United States have called the elections neither free nor fair.

According to reports, several strikes have been initiated at state owned factories, where workers objected to the violent treatment of protesters. Thousands of people have rallied all across Belarus since August 9 demanding a recount of the ballot that gave President Alexander Lukashenko a landslide victory with 80% of the vote, and his top opposition challenger only 10%. Police retaliated with batons, stun grenades, tear gas and rubber bullets.

On August 14, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that these protests would increase the number of COVID-19 cases and will deepen the damage caused by the virus. According to reports by AP, he said, "People must to be told that they have the only chance to save their enterprise that feeds them, only saving their factory, they will feed their families. They can take to the streets, there are thousands of them walking, and they can join and take to the streets, but there is no money".

