Belarus Authorities Arrest People Protesting Against President Alexander Lukashenko

As per the human activists in Belarus, the authorities intensified their crackdown and detained dozens of people during the planned protests against the nation's authoritarian president Alexander Lukashenko. Authorities have banned any sort of demonstration ever since the protests have rattled Belarus. The chief of Belarus’ security agency warned against “attempts to destabilize the situation in the country”. According to the reports by AP, the Viasna human rights centre said that the police detained at least 42 people in 10 Belarusian cities on Wednesday, March 24.

Marie Struthers, Amnesty International’s Eastern Europe and Central Asia director, in a statement said, “Over the past eight months, the Belarusian government has presided over a human rights crisis marked by mass arbitrary arrests, imprisonment of journalists, unlawful use of force during protests, and torture and killing of peaceful protesters”. She added, “The message from the top in Belarus is clear: any exercise of the right to freedom of peaceful assembly or expression will be ruthlessly crushed. The world cannot stand by in the face of these threats”. READ | Belarus FM: sanctions incompatible with human rights

Why are people protesting in Belarus?

The protests are taking place due to the disputed elections that gave a landslide victory to Alexander Lukashenko. Reports suggest that Alexander Lukashenko who is also called ‘Europe’s last dictator’ has been in power since 1994. These demonstrations can pose the biggest threat to his 26-year-old rule. Reports suggest that both the European Union and the United States have called the elections neither free nor fair.

According to reports, several strikes have been initiated at state-owned factories, where workers objected to the violent treatment of protesters. Thousands of people have rallied all across Belarus since August 9 demanding a recount of the ballot that gave President Alexander Lukashenko a landslide victory with 80% of the vote, and his top opposition challenger only 10%. Police retaliated with batons, stun grenades, tear gas and rubber bullets.

(Image Credits: AP)