Belarus: Fresh Clashes In Minsk As Main Opposition Leader Tikhanovskaya Flees Country

Belarus security forces continued its crackdown on anti-government protesters after main opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya fled the country citing safety reasons. Riot police fired rubber bullets and stun grenades to disperse the protesters marching on the streets of Minsk to display their opposition to the contentious election result that declared Alexander Lukashenko as the winner.

The doubts over the accuracy of Belarus election results have intensified with several people questioning the accuracy of the poll results after authorities declared a massive win for authoritarian leader Lukashenko. According to a preliminary count from the presidential elections, Lukashenko won a sixth term with 80.23 per cent of the vote.

However, Lukashenko opponents and critics rejected the results and claimed that the elections were rigged. Tsikhanouskaya had disputed election results and demanded Lukashenko hand over the power. The accusations of poll rigging triggered protests and led to clashes between police and protesters. Citizens against Lukashenko’s re-election took to streets, leading to clashes between protesters and riot police.

Lukashenko dismissed the concerns of protesters, calling them “sheep" controlled from abroad. He claimed that the protesters received calls from Poland, Britain and the Czech Republic and were acting on their direction. He tried to justify the violent crackdown on protesters, saying he will not Belarus to be “torn apart”.

Earlier in a YouTube video, Tikhanovskaya said that she took the “very difficult decision” to ensure the safety of her children as President Lukashenko dismissed the protests as vested interests of foreign countries. Tsikhanouskaya said that she thought the whole campaign had really toughened her up and given the strength to handle anything. She added that, however, the political turmoil in Belarus was not worth anyone losing their life, calling it a “very difficult decision” to leave the country.

“But, probably, I’m still the weak woman I was in the first place. I have made a very difficult decision for myself...Children are the main thing in life,” said Tikhanouskaya.

Reunites with children

Tikhanouskaya’s husband Syarhe remains in jail in Belarus as she was reunited with her children in Lithuania, whom she had moved earlier after receiving threats. Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius told a news conference that Tikhanouskaya did not have much choice but to leave the country.

Earlier, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen had called on the Belarusian authorities to accurately count the votes and publish the result of elections held on August 9. Taking to Twitter, EU Commission President emphasised that there is no place for harassment of peaceful protesters in Europe.

Harassment & violent repression of peaceful protesters has no place in Europe.



Fundamental rights in #Belarus must be respected.



I call on the Belarusian authorities to ensure that the votes in yesterday’s election are counted & published accurately. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) August 10, 2020

(Images: AP)