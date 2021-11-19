Belarus Clears Migrant Camps At Polish Border As First Repatriation Flight Leaves For Iraq

In a move to defuse the migrant crisis along the Poland border, Belarus has cleared hastily constructed makeshift migrant camps along the Kuznica border. In another potential sign of de-escalation, hundreds of Iraqis checked in at a Minsk airport to avail outbound repatriation flights, the first since August. This comes as the Iraqi government began to repatriate citizens who requested to leave. As per the CNN, over 400 Iraqi citizens, who were transferred from Belarus' border to Minsk, were evacuated on an Iraqi Airways on Thursday, the Iraqi Transportation Ministry said in a statement.

However, tensions between the European Union and Belarus are far from being resolved after the union, backed by Germany, refused to accept Belarus' proposal that urged EU countries to accept 2,000 migrants currently on its territory. At least 13 people have lost their lives living under fire humanitarian crisis along the Poland-Belarus border in freezing temperatures and lack of adequate food and water supplies, The Guardian reported, citing an NGO study. On Thursday, the 13th victim of the crisis was a one-year-old child whose family took a perilous journey through Belarus to enter an EU nation.

[Image: AP]

Refugee camps near Bruzgi crossing deserted: Polish Border Guard

Minsk started clearing campsites near Kuznica-Bruzgi on Wednesday after fresh skirmishes broke out on Tuesday between the camped migrants and Polish Border Guards. According to Belarusian state media BeITA, migrants made a hasty attempt to breach borders and they were countered by Polish border forces using water cannons and 'toxic chemicals.' Following this, nearly 1,000 stranded migrants were offered a temporary shelter at a warehouse in Belarusian territory on Wednesday. “The campsite near the border crossing in Bruzgi was deserted. The Belarusian services sent the foreigners to the transport and logistics centre located several hundred meters away," Polish border guards confirmed, as per the Guardian. However, it is unclear as to where they will be moved from here.

Crisis not yet over

On Thursday, a spokesperson Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko claimed that Minsk has proposed the EU countries make a humanitarian corridor, allowing 2,000 migrants to camp at the border. As per the Guardian, he spoke to Germany's outgoing chancellor Angela Merkel and added that Belarus has also agreed to send back at least 5,000 to their respective countries, mainly Syria and Iraq. Meanwhile, the first repatriated flight since August departed from Belarus on Thursday with 431 Iraqi immigrants on board. Although the remaining people have "categorically refused," Minsk will work on that, Lukashenko's spokesperson said, as per the Guardian.

Although Germany has not confirmed talks with Lukashenko, the EU leaders have already expressed fury on the matter. Lithuanian foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis criticised the potential "negotiating track with the dictator (Lukashenko)." It is worth the mention that the EU has not recognised the Belarusian president after widespread reports over fraud and abuse emerged during the 2020 elections in the country.

(Image: AP)