Belarus Denounces EU's Aggressive Rhetoric Amid Rift With Poland, Avers Sanctions 'futile'

As the migrant crisis along the Belarus-Poland border continues to simmer, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry on Friday called on the European Union (EU) leaders to "stop generating tensions," after the latter adopted 5th package of sanctions over continued human rights abuses by Minsk. In an exclusive interview with TASS News Agency, Belarus Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anatoly Glaz on Friday stressed that while the EU has contributed to resolving problems along the border, the rhetoric of aggression is becoming dominant in the union. However, he added threats do not contribute to the solution but only exacerbate the situation.

"Threats of new sanctions were not surprising at all. Unfortunately, the aggressive rhetoric is becoming an ever-growing mainstream in the EU, and EU bureaucrats stubbornly stick to this dead-end policy," Belarusian FM spokesperson Anatoly Glaz told Tass reporter.

Accusing EU leaders of interference in domestic affairs of sovereign states, Glaz said that "they have nothing to discuss...it feels that if it weren't for Belarus or Russian, the summit would not have taken place." Warning against the potential sanctions, Glaz asserted that there will always be an adequate response to any sanctions and "other destructive steps." He also added:

"Chances are that some EU countries may not be able to survive the retaliation. We would like to believe that decision makers will regain prudence and that a responsible approach will prevail," TASS quoted, as saying.

"Colonial era is over": Glaz

Glaz also alleged that the EU officials are "trying to deliberately mislead" everyone about the nature of the migration crisis on the border along with Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. Further condemning the decision of denying access to international humanitarian organisations in order to help the stranded refugees, he added, "we would also like to remind European officials that the colonial era is over and that they have the right to demand anything only from the member countries." He also urged the EU to ask Poland, Lithuania and Latvia to stop "brutal beatings of migrants."

It is pertinent to mention that Glaz's assertions come hot on the heels after the EU declared imposition of restrictive measures on an additional 17 individuals and 11 entities in view of the human rights situation on Belarus border. Those designated are subjected to asset freeze and exclusion of making EU funds available to them. Additionally, "natural persons are subject to a travel ban, which prevents them from entering or transiting through EU territories," the Council of EU said in a statement released on December 2.

Migrant crisis at Belarus-Poland border

The migrant crisis at the eastern borders of Poland and Belarus has dramatically escalated as hundreds of asylum seekers, from mostly the Middle East and Asia, began to set up tents behind barbed wire fences in hopes of crossing into European Union member Poland and further into Europe to claim refuge. As of November 9, Polish authorities blocked at least 2,000 migrants who congregated at the eastern Poland borders, hurling logs of wood at the security forces. Furthermore, several migrants living under harrowing conditions at the border died in recent weeks as temperatures began to slump below zero.

There have been at least 4,500 recorded border crossing attempts according to Polish authorities. In last week, around 1,000 attempted undocumented crossings were thwarted by Polish authorities, leading to detainment and further deterioration of crisis along the border. As per CNN, some migrants were also pushed towards the barriers by Belarusian services.

(Image: @BelarusMFA/AP)