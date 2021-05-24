Belarus Flight Diversion: Global Aviation 'strongly Concerned' By Forced Landing

The UN’s International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) on May 23 said that it was “strongly concerned” by the forced landing of Ryanair flight in Belarus. Flight FR4978 was carrying Roman Protasevich, a 26-year-old opposition activist, who was detained before the plane was allowed to resume its flight. A MiG-29 fighter jet escorted the passenger aircraft to Minsk because of a bomb scare, however, no explosives were found.

Following the incident, aviation leaders reacted with shock and called for an investigation. While taking to Twitter, the ICAO said that the incident may have contravened a core aviation treaty, part of the international order created after World War II. The UN aviation agency said that it is now looking forward to more information and confirmation by the countries concerned.

ICAO is strongly concerned by the apparent forced landing of a Ryanair flight and its passengers, which could be in contravention of the Chicago Convention. We look forward to more information being officially confirmed by the countries and operators concerned. — ICAO (@icao) May 23, 2021

The International Air Transport Association also “strongly” condemned the incident and called for a full investigation by authorities. It is worth mentioning that the flight was en route from Athens to Vilnius when it turned east to Minsk shortly before it reached the Lithuanian border. According to the Flighttrader24 website, the flight path suggested that the plane was actually nearer to Vilnius than Minsk when it turned.

We strongly condemn any interference or requirement for landing of civil aviation operations that is inconsistent with the rules of international law.



Details of the event with flight #FR4978 are not clear. A full investigation by competent international authorities is needed. https://t.co/pqq46QNSdT — IATA (@IATA) May 23, 2021

Flight data related to today’s forced diversion to Minsk of Ryanair #FR4978. https://t.co/VXMo77yTmp pic.twitter.com/0Sf3lozB6u — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) May 23, 2021

Ryanair flight ‘hijacking’

The plane from Greece to Lithuania was diverted to Belarus for several hours. Arriving passengers said that they had been given no information about the reason for the abrupt diversion to Minsk. In a statement, the airline said that the crew of Flight FR4978 had been “notified by Belarus (Air Traffic Control) of a potential security threat onboard and were instructed to divert to the nearest airport, Minsk”.

Greece and Lithuania put the number of passengers on board at 171. It was noted that the Ryanair statement did not mention that Protasevich didn’t continue to Lithuania, instead it said that the aircraft departed together with passengers and crew after approximately seven hours on the ground in Minsk. Belarus state-owned news agency Belta reported that President Alexander Lukashenko had personally given the order for the plane to land in Minsk following the bomb alert and approved despatching the MiG-29 fighter jet.

Following the ”hijacking”, both Latvia and Lithuania said that the airspace over Belarus should be recognised as unsafe. Latvia’s Foreign Minister even said that the Belarusian airspace should be closed to all international flight. The incident has angered world leaders across the globe and even called for the EU and NATO to intervene.

(Image: Twitter)