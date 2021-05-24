Last Updated:

Belarus Flight Diversion: Global Aviation 'strongly Concerned' By Forced Landing

The UN’s International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) on May 23 said that it was “strongly concerned” by the forced landing of Ryanair flight in Belarus.

Written By
Bhavya Sukheja
Belarus

IMAGE: TWITTER


The UN’s International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) on May 23 said that it was “strongly concerned” by the forced landing of Ryanair flight in Belarus. Flight FR4978 was carrying Roman Protasevich, a 26-year-old opposition activist, who was detained before the plane was allowed to resume its flight.  A MiG-29 fighter jet escorted the passenger aircraft to Minsk because of a bomb scare, however, no explosives were found. 

Following the incident, aviation leaders reacted with shock and called for an investigation. While taking to Twitter, the ICAO said that the incident may have contravened a core aviation treaty, part of the international order created after World War II. The UN aviation agency said that it is now looking forward to more information and confirmation by the countries concerned. 

The International Air Transport Association also “strongly” condemned the incident and called for a full investigation by authorities. It is worth mentioning that the flight was en route from Athens to Vilnius when it turned east to Minsk shortly before it reached the Lithuanian border. According to the Flighttrader24 website, the flight path suggested that the plane was actually nearer to Vilnius than Minsk when it turned. 

READ | Belarus officer sentenced for leaking document on crackdown

 Ryanair flight ‘hijacking’ 

The plane from Greece to Lithuania was diverted to Belarus for several hours. Arriving passengers said that they had been given no information about the reason for the abrupt diversion to Minsk. In a statement, the airline said that the crew of Flight FR4978 had been “notified by Belarus (Air Traffic Control) of a potential security threat onboard and were instructed to divert to the nearest airport, Minsk”. 

READ | Belarus blocks popular news site, raids its office and staff

Greece and Lithuania put the number of passengers on board at 171. It was noted that the Ryanair statement did not mention that Protasevich didn’t continue to Lithuania, instead it said that the aircraft departed together with passengers and crew after approximately seven hours on the ground in Minsk. Belarus state-owned news agency Belta reported that President Alexander Lukashenko had personally given the order for the plane to land in Minsk following the bomb alert and approved despatching the MiG-29 fighter jet. 

READ | Belarus: Staff of popular news site in detention after raids

Following the ”hijacking”, both Latvia and Lithuania said that the airspace over Belarus should be recognised as unsafe. Latvia’s Foreign Minister even said that the Belarusian airspace should be closed to all international flight. The incident has angered world leaders across the globe and even called for the EU and NATO to intervene. 

READ | Belarus sends fighter jet to force passenger plane to land and arrest critic, sparks fury

(Image: Twitter)

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND