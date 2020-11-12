Belarus' First Nuclear Power Plant Stops Work Due To Technical Glitch Right After Opening

A day after its official inauguration, Belarus' first nuclear power plant stopped generating electricity on November 9. The plant stopped producing power on Sunday as some electrical equipment broke down and needed a replacement, a Belarusian official informed on Tuesday. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko had inaugurated the Russian-built and financed 'Astravyets plant' on Saturday.

'The turbine is stopped'

According to Oleg Sobolev, a consultant at the Belarusian Emergency Ministry's department of nuclear and radiation safety, the problem didn't pose a threat either to Belarus or to neighboring Lithuania.

"The turbine is stopped. There is indeed no electricity generation at the nuclear power plant, but this does not affect nuclear and radiation safety," said Sobolev.

While opening the project during the weekend, Lukashenko said the power plant will serve as an impetus for attracting the most advanced technologies to the country and hailed it as an innovative turn in the path of science and education.

The plant has been built by Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom and upon its planned completion in 2022 it is said to have two reactor units, each unit generating 1200 megawatts. The one working reactor was generating 400 megawatts on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Belarusian Ministry of Energy in its statement on Monday said that the need to replace certain electrical measuring equipment was identified during tests. The statement, however, didn't clarify what aroused the need and how long the process of replacing the equipment would take. Replacing the equipment will not affect the nuclear and radiation safety of the plant, according to Sobolev.

"The reactor facility itself, the so-called ‘nuclear island,’ is not affected. The stopped turbine is located not in the reactor hall," Sobolev added.

Furthermore, the power plant construction was delayed in 2016 when a reactor vessel slipped to the ground after workers failed to strap it properly during installation. At that time, Rosatom maintained that the reactor wasn’t damaged but it agreed to replace the unit on the demand of Belarusian authorities.

(With Agency Inputs; Image-AP)