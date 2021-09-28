Belarus FM Accuses West Of Waging Hybrid War Using Refugees; Condemns 'barbaric Sanctions'

Speaking at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei accused the Western nations of waging hybrid war using refugees against his country. In his statement, Makei questioned how a country with 10 million people could objectively launch a war against the European Union (EU) with 500 million people. He also condemned the EU countries for allowing "barbaric sanctions" against governments it considered "undesirable." Makei also metaphorically accused the EU of refusing to hold discussions on illegal migration. "If the construction of an Iron curtain made of razor wire is the response to the proposal for a dialogue then all the blame should live with these terrible construction workers," Makei mentioned in his speech. Moreover, in violation of previously signed agreements the EU also discontinued funding all projects related to the fight against illegal migrants, he added.

Makei also asserted that Belarus has remained a "target of belligerent pressure from the collective West simply because they were not able to realise yet another colour revolution." He urged the world leaders to engage in "long overdue need" to build a global dialogue on security. Additionally, Makei alleged the EU of "imposition of artificial patterns of social and economic development and allotting barbaric sanctions against unwanted governments." However, he did not particularly name the countries he was referring to.

Reminding about Belarus' actions against international efforts to fight global crimes, Makei remarked that it had always remained in the forefront to counter human trafficking. He also mentioned that Belarus has adhered to the policy of good neighbourliness and is always committed to mutually beneficial cooperation with all UN member states without exception. "we build our relations and principles of respect and equality without blackmail and diktat," the Foreign Minister concluded.

Makei urges to stop using sanctions to render political pressure

During his speech at the UN, Makei also urged the world leaders to refrain from using arbitrary sanctions as means of political pressure. He noted that the "unilateral sanctions grossly violate international law and cause irreparable harm to the entire system of international relations." Lastly, he also expressed solidarity with the people of Cuba, who have been living under unfair economic blockade for years now.

Image: AP