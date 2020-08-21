Belarus Govt Files Criminal Case Against Opposition Leaders For Attempt To ‘seize Power’

Belarusian authorities have opened a criminal investigation against the opposition over alleged attempt to ‘seize power’. The chief prosecutor of the ruling party, Alexander Konyuk filed an indictment stating that the creation and activity of the Coordination Council by the Opposition are aimed at the ‘seizure’ of state power while also ‘harming national security’.

This comes after Opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who fleed to neighbouring country of Lithuania after the results of the recent general national election came out, announced the creation of a Coordination Council in a bid to ensure the transfer of power. She even called out on foreign governments to ‘help’ them in organising negotiations with the Belarusian authorities.

Meanwhile, the embattled Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko ordered the law enforcement officers to shut the demonstrations that are taking place across the nation over the results of the August election. Belarus’ chief prosecutor said in a video statement that the creation of bodies, such as offered by the opposition leader, ‘is not allowed in law’ and called it ‘unconstitutional’.

Konyuk said, "Several citizens, realising that such activities are illegal, have said they are quitting the council and disagree with its aims."

Read - Belarus: Chief Prosecutor Accuses Opposition Of Attempting To Seize Power Amid Protests

Read - Strike At Belarus' State TV Erodes Government Control

Unrest in Belarus

Lukashenko on August 10 had secured the sixth term as the country's president after the authorities announced the preliminary results in which the 65-year-old former Soviet Army member allegedly secured over 80 percent of the total votes polled.

Opposition leaders, including the main challenger Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya denounced the outcome and called it a rigged election before she fleed the nation with her family to take exile in Lithuania. Since then, the nation has witnessed mass demonstrations with people calling for democracy and rerun of presidential votes.

Lukashenko had previously said that these protests would increase the number of COVID-19 cases and will deepen the damage caused by the virus.

Belarusian President said, "People must be told that they have the only chance to save their enterprise that feeds them, only saving their factory, they will feed their families. They can take to the streets, there are thousands of them walking, and they can join and take to the streets, but there is no money".

(WIth AP Inputs)

Read - Belarus' Leader Digs In Amid Continuing Protests

Read - Belarus' President Steps Up Efforts To Reassert His Control After 10 Days Of Protests