Belarus Journalists To Face 3-year Imprisonment For Reporting Mass Protests Against Govt

Two journalists from Belarus went under trial on Tuesday for covering Belarus mass protests in 2020. The journalists were working for Polish television channel Belsat. According to reports, the two journalists, of which one is a female reporter and the other is a camerawoman, were arrested in November after a demonstration.

Outraged by the election results, Belarus was rocked with mass protests after the incumbent president Alexander Lukashenko return to power for the sixth consecutive term after defeating opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya in August 2020.

The two journalists were accused of coordinating and aiding the protests by broadcasting them live and now face three years of imprisonment, however, they have denied the charges. The journalist appeared before the court in a cage. The Committee to Protect Journalists, which is headquartered in New York, has asked the Belarus government to drop the charges and release the journalists. International human rights organisations have also criticised the Belarus authorities for the crackdown. According to human rights advocates, more than 30,000 people have been detained since the anti-Lukashenko protests began, and thousands of them were brutally beaten.

Earlier in September 2020, six Belarusian journalists were detained and sentenced to a three-day jail term for covering an anti-government protest in Minsk as authorities continued their crackdown on dissent and media freedom due to protest over disputed election results. The journalists were covering a student rally demanding the resignation of Lukashenka on September 1 when they were detained by police near the Dinamo district stadium.

Belarus elections 2020

The European Union has rejected the legitimacy of the election and called for new elections in September. It also condemned the repression and violence against the protesters, whereas Lukashenko accused the EU and other Western organizations of trying to harm Belarus by destabilizing the current regime while supporting the opposition. Lukashenko has been the head of state of Belarus since 1994 as he did not have a serious challenger in the previous five elections resulting in being referred to as "Europe's last dictator" by media outlets. During the 2020 presidential campaign, presidential candidate Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya stated that the people of Belarus had to find a way to protect their vote. She rejected the election results as falsified and claimed instead to have received 60–70% of the votes. The protests which had begun prior to the elections were intensified after the results and have been continued since then against the government.

(With inputs from Agencies. Image: PTI)

