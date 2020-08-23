Belarus Military Instructed To Protect Country's Territorial Integrity Amid Mass Protests

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who is currently facing massive anti-government protests over recent election results, has instructed military officials to take "the most stringent measures" to protect the territorial integrity of Belarus. These orders were given while Lukashenko was reportedly visiting military training grounds near the city of Grodno.

Military ordered to protect Belarus' territorial integrity

As per reports, Lukashenko also gave specific instructions to Belarus' defence minister and the commander of the Western Operational Command to protect the “western pearl of Belarus with its centre in Grodno” under all circumstances.

The Belarusian leader also stated that the current events that are transpiring in the country are similar to the colour revolution scenario, referring to a series of movements that took place in several former Soviet Union countries back in the early 2000s.

Lukashenko is reported to have said, "As we expected, everything is going according to the colour revolution scenario with undermining the internal political situation in the country. The originality and peculiarity of the situation lie in the fact that an external factor is involved, which is not always the case,".

Wide-scale unrest began in Belarus on August 9 as recent elections results were declared. The election saw Alexander Lukashenko get re-elected for a sixth term but protestors calling for democracy have called the election a farce and claim it was ‘rigged.’

After the election, Belarus’s opposition leader, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya fled to Lithuania. Initially, the protests were peaceful but were met with force from the authorities with the use of stun grenades and rubber bullets. Authorities have even cut off the internet in the country forcing the protestors to resort to using the app Telegram to organise protests.

In an effort to stop the flow of information, authorities in Belarus have blocked multiple news websites and media houses that were reporting on the ongoing protests. The Belarusian Association of Journalists stated on August 22 that more than 20 sites had been blocked, including those of US-funded Radio Liberty and Polish-funded satellite TV channel Belsat.

These protests, given their scale and their duration, have been an unprecedented occurrence in Belarus. Lukashenko has, in turn, claimed that the protests have been organised by NATO.

(With Agency Inputs)

