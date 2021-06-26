Belarus Moves Dissident Journo Roman Protasevich & His Russian Girlfriend To House Arrest

The Belarusian dissident journalist and his Russian girlfriend who were arrested after being pulled off a flight that was diverted to Minsk have been shifted from jail to house arrest. The Belarusian investigative committee said in a statement that Roman Protasevich and Sofia Sapega have been moved to house arrest after they had cooperated with investigators and accepted a pre-trial deal, according to AP. The investigative committee in a statement said that they agreed to help investigators probe the crimes.

Belarus’ Investigative Committee reportedly said in a statement that Protasevich and Sapega have been moved to house arrest after they had cooperated with investigators and accepted a pre-trial deal, according to AP. It said they “agreed to help investigators probe the crimes, expose their accomplices and do everything possible to compensate for the damage that was inflicted” and made “consistent confessional testimony". Opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya on Twitter said that they are on house arrest but are still held hostage by Lukashenka's regime.

Raman Pratasevich & Sofia Sapega are on house arrest, but they are still held hostage by Lukashenka's regime. It's crucial not to allow the regime to trade political prisoners – this is the only way to achieve freedom for all Belarusians imprisoned on politically motivated cases. pic.twitter.com/BOWT5JJBiE — Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya (@Tsihanouskaya) June 25, 2021

Dissident Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich and his Russian girlfriend, Sofia Sapega were arrested on May 23 after a passenger flight from Athens to Vilnius was diverted while in Belarusian airspace over a supposed bomb threat. A MiG-29 fighter jet escorted the passenger aircraft to Minsk because of a bomb scare, however, no explosives were found, prompting a global outcry to Minsk's forced landing of the aircraft. After their arrests, both Protasevich and Sapega appeared in "confession" videos and Roman expressed regret over his activities which the opposition said he spoke under duress.

Following the arrest of Roman Protasevich, the European Union and the United States have imposed waves of sanctions on Lukashenko and his European Union ambassadors banned Belarus airlines from flying over EU territory. They have strongly condemned the “outrageous actions” that endangered aviation safety. The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), on the other hand, said that it was “strongly concerned” by the forced landing of Ryanair flight FR4978 in Belarus.

