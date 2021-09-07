Two key Belarusian opposition figures, Maria Kolesnikova and Maksim Znak, were sentenced on September 7 to lengthy prison terms after being convicted of attempting to seize power. According to BBC, Kolesnikova was handed an 11-year jail term, while Znak was sentenced to 10 years. Now, both the political activists will serve their sentences in penal camps.

Kolesnikova and Znak were charged with extremism, calling for actions damaging state security and conspiring to seize state power in an unconstitutional way. Kolesnikova, who is a top member of the opposition Coordination Council, has been in custody since her arrest last September. Both the activist had joined the opposition council after President Alexander Lukashenko claimed victory in 2020’s disputed election.

On Monday, Kolesnikova and Znak denied the charges against them and they even denounced the trial in Minsk as a sham. Their lawyers said that they would appeal against the verdict in the country’s Supreme Court. Opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya also demanded an immediate release of the two activists and noted that it is “terror” against Belarusians who stand up against the Lukashenko regime.

The regime sentenced Maria Kalesnikava & Maksim Znak to 11 & 10 years in prison. We demand the immediate release of Maria & Maksim, who aren't guilty of anything. It's terror against Belarusians who dare to stand up to the regime. We won't stop until everybody is free in Belarus. pic.twitter.com/RbnefQzX0q — Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya (@Tsihanouskaya) September 6, 2021

Kolesnikova and Znak were the faces of the protest movement that sent tens of thousands of Belarusians onto the streets to demand political change during the country’s 2020 election. The protesters and independent observers had alleged that the vote was rigged to extend Lukashenko’s 27-year rule. The President, however, denied electoral fraud and faced sanctions from the Western governments since claiming victory and launching a crackdown against opponents last year.

Activists have reportedly said that tens of protesters, including independent journalists, have been detained in the crackdown. Last year, following her arrest, Kolesnikova was even taken to the border and ordered to leave the country. However, she reportedly ripped up her passport and refused to be forced into exile.

World leaders denounce the verdict

Monday’s verdict is a sign of the continued crackdown by Lukashenko, who has been in power since 1994. Western officials and the European Union denounced the sentences and said that the act shows the Belarusian authorities continuing their assault on the defenders of democracy and freedom. The United States also issued a statement condemning the court ruling and continued efforts to silence government opponents.

The convictions and sentences of Belarusian opposition leaders Maria Kalesnikava and Maksim Znak are unjust. We call for their immediate, unconditional release and for that of all other political prisoners held by the Lukashenka regime. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) September 6, 2021

Belarus pro-democracy leaders Maria Kolesnikova and Maksim Znak refused to be forced into exile. The authorities under the dictatorial President Lukashenko have just retaliated with prison terms of 11 and 10 years. https://t.co/FygU1YlJ3K pic.twitter.com/ttJphItAWF — Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) September 6, 2021

The sentencing of Maria Kolesnikova and Maksim Znak shows the Belarusian authorities continuing their assault on the defenders of democracy and freedom. Lukashenko’s regime must halt this repression and release all political detainees. — Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) September 6, 2021

We strongly condemn today's sham court decision to sentence Maria Kalesnikova and Maksim Znak to 11 and 10 years in prison. This farce of a trial is an assault on civil society and human rights in #Belarus. We call on #Belarusian authorities to #FreePoliticalPrisoners now! — Lithuania MFA (@LithuaniaMFA) September 6, 2021

(Image: AP/Twitter)