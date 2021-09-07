Last Updated:

'Terror against Belarusians..' | Belarus Oppn Leaders Kolesnikova, Znak Sentenced To Long Jail Terms Over Anti-govt Protest

Two key Belarusian opposition figures, Maria Kolesnikova and Maksim Znak, were sentenced to lengthy prison terms after being convicted of extremism.

Two key Belarusian opposition figures, Maria Kolesnikova and Maksim Znak, were sentenced on September 7 to lengthy prison terms after being convicted of attempting to seize power. According to BBC, Kolesnikova was handed an 11-year jail term, while Znak was sentenced to 10 years. Now, both the political activists will serve their sentences in penal camps. 

Kolesnikova and Znak were charged with extremism, calling for actions damaging state security and conspiring to seize state power in an unconstitutional way. Kolesnikova, who is a top member of the opposition Coordination Council, has been in custody since her arrest last September. Both the activist had joined the opposition council after President Alexander Lukashenko claimed victory in 2020’s disputed election. 

On Monday, Kolesnikova and Znak denied the charges against them and they even denounced the trial in Minsk as a sham. Their lawyers said that they would appeal against the verdict in the country’s Supreme Court. Opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya also demanded an immediate release of the two activists and noted that it is “terror” against Belarusians who stand up against the Lukashenko regime. 

Kolesnikova and Znak were the faces of the protest movement that sent tens of thousands of Belarusians onto the streets to demand political change during the country’s 2020 election. The protesters and independent observers had alleged that the vote was rigged to extend Lukashenko’s 27-year rule. The President, however, denied electoral fraud and faced sanctions from the Western governments since claiming victory and launching a crackdown against opponents last year. 

Activists have reportedly said that tens of protesters, including independent journalists, have been detained in the crackdown. Last year, following her arrest, Kolesnikova was even taken to the border and ordered to leave the country. However, she reportedly ripped up her passport and refused to be forced into exile. 

World leaders denounce the verdict

Monday’s verdict is a sign of the continued crackdown by Lukashenko, who has been in power since 1994. Western officials and the European Union denounced the sentences and said that the act shows the Belarusian authorities continuing their assault on the defenders of democracy and freedom. The United States also issued a statement condemning the court ruling and continued efforts to silence government opponents. 

