Belarus-Poland Border Crisis: Stranded Refugees Provided Shelter At Logistics Center

Amid the Belarus-Poland border crisis, thousands of stranded migrants were provided shelter inside a logistics centre in Belarus, as they seek refugee in European Union (EU). The Belarusian state news agency Belta reported that migrants were being given shelter inside the centre at the border, providing the people with a chance after several days to sleep indoors instead of makeshift tents outdoors. Belarusian Health Ministry, according to Sputnik, said that a group of refugees that previously tried to cross the border was dispersed and at least four were hospitalised.

Meanwhile, a Polish press organisation, according to AP, said on Tuesday that people in Polish army uniforms handcuffed and beat at least three photojournalists who were working on the Polish territory but were outside the no-entry emergency zone. Press Club Polska posted the images of bruises that the handcuffs left on the wrists of two of the photojournalists. However, the Polish Defence Ministry denied that violence was used but acknowledged that troops have the right to intervene when they think it is necessary at the time of tension in the region.

The Polish Defence Ministry also said that the photojournalists were masked and had no signs to indicate that they were media representatives. Poland’s President Andrzej Duda also said on Wednesday, 17 November that there is “no military threat” at the EU’s border with Belarus where thousands of migrants are seeking to enter the bloc’s soil where Poland has deployed troops.

Polish President says civilian police deployed at the border

Polish President Andrzej Duda asserted that his country was primarily using civilian police and border guards to meet its obligation to safeguard the eastern border of the EU from the pressure of “illegal migration”. During a visit to Montenegro, he said that the presence of the Polish military at the border area is mainly a backup. Earlier on Wednesday, a Polish government official said that the migrants who camped on the Belarusian side were being taken away on a bus.

This, as per AP, indicates that the tense standoff at the Belarus-Poland border could be easing. Poland’s Border Guard even posted a video on Twitter showing migrants with bags and backpacks being directed by Belarusian forces away from the border.

(IMAGE: AP)