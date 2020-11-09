Belarus Police Arrest 400 Protestors Rallying Against President Lukashenko In Minsk

Demonstrators in Belarus’ capital Minsk were arrested by club-weilding police as they continued to demand the resignation of president Alexander Lukashenko. As per the Belarusian Association of Journalists, at least 9 journalists were detained. Also, the human rights organization Viasna said that a total of 548 people were arrested, including well-known model Olga Khizhinkova. The demonstration started 3 months back when Alexander Lukashenko attained a landslide victory due to disputed elections.

Unrest in Belarus continues

Recently, Representatives of the United States and the United Kingdom at the UN Human Rights Council's Universal Periodic Review (UPR) of Belarus' human rights record said that both the countries have urged Belarus to release "political prisoners" and all the other people who have been detained for their participation in the anti-government demonstrations. According to the reports by ANI, a US spokesperson at the UPR said, “Immediately release all political prisoners [in Belarus] and those detained for participation in election-related protests”. With this, both the countries also urged Minsk to end the "brutal crackdown" on demonstrators and lift the restrictions on independent media and freedom of speech.

Both the European Union and the United States have called the Belarus elections neither free nor fair. Recently, thousands of protestors were seen on the streets of the capital city to demand the resignation of Lukashenko. However, the protestors had to go through a brutal encounter with the police which started using stun grenades to break up the crowds. According to the reports by PTI, demonstrators carried banners that read, “The people's memory (lasts) longer than a life of a dictatorship" and "Stop torturing your people!”. The crowd shouted, “Go away!”. As per Viasna centre, police detained over 250 people in Minsk and other Belarusian cities. Viasna leader Ales Bialiatski said, “The authorities are trying to close the lid on the boiling Belarusian pot more tightly, but history knows very well what this leads to”.

Lukashenko's main election challenger Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who fled to Lithuania under pressure from officials after the election, expressed hope that Joe Biden would put pressure on Belarus and help in getting the situation under control. According to the reports by AP, she said, "Joe Biden has spoken out more than once and taken a firm position of support for the Belarusian people". She urgers the protestors to continue with the demonstrations. She further added, "We have stood against lawlessness and violence for 90 days already. In these 90 days, Belarusians made the regime understand that they have lost legitimacy and authority".

