Belarus: Pregnant Woman Dies After Her Hair Gets Strangled In Machine During Job Interview

In a tragic incident in Belarus, a 21-year-old pregnant woman named Umida Nazarova was strangled by her own hair and later died due to injuries. As per the reports of Daily Mail, the pregnant store assistant was on a job interview in a factory when the incident happened after her hair got trapped in a factory machine and tore off her scalp. She died of the injuries on her head. The unfortunate incident took place when senior employees took her on a tour of the Svarmet factory in Borisov, Belarus, which makes welding wire and electrodes.

After the incident, it was claimed by many that when they saw that the woman had long hair, why didn't they give her a hat or something to cover it up, according to Daily Mail. Belarus Investigative Committee stated that an employee was instructing her how to operate the equipment, and the employee paused for a few moments to make some records in a register and when she turned around, she saw the woman already unconscious lying on the floor and her hair tangled in the machine, indicating that it happened just in the matter of few moments. The woman's funeral was funded by the plant.

Pregnant woman dies at her job interview

Umida's mother Olga stated that her throat was wounded and her hair became entangled around her neck and that she was dragged into the machine. Olga further claimed that her daughter would have died there and then by her own hair if her scalp hadn't been ripped out, according to Daily Mail. He also explained that Umida wanted to be a mother and that they wanted to celebrate her wedding and pick up a grandson or granddaughter from the hospital. She further said that this is not what she envisioned for her daughter.

They killed two lives as she was seven weeks pregnant says victim's father

Umida's father Dimitry stated that safety requirements in the factory had been broken. He further said that they killed two lives as she was seven weeks pregnant. The plant head of production was convicted for failure to fulfil official obligations owing to a dishonest and irresponsible attitude, which caused the death of a person, according to Daily Mail.

