Belarus' President Steps Up Efforts To Reassert His Control After 10 Days Of Protests

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has stepped up efforts to reassert control. This development took place after 10 days of street protests and strikes. The protests are taking place due to the disputed elections that gave a landslide victory to President Alexander Lukashenko. Reports suggest that Alexander Lukashenko who is also called as ‘Europe’s last dictator’ has been in power since 1994. Both the European Union and the United States have called the elections neither free nor fair.

President Alexander Lukashenko reasserts control

According to reports, Lukashenko said that he has given orders to end the unrest in the capital city of Minsk. This happened after the EU leaders agreed to impose sanctions at a virtual summit. Charles Michel who is the President of the European Council said that the EU did not recognise the result of the election as fair. He also asked President Lukashenko to release hundreds of protesters who have been imprisoned.

According to reports, several strikes have been initiated at state-owned factories, where workers objected to the violent treatment of protesters. Thousands of people have rallied all across Belarus since August 9 demanding a recount of the ballot that gave President Alexander Lukashenko a landslide victory with 80% of the vote, and his top opposition challenger only 10%. Police retaliated with batons, stun grenades, tear gas and rubber bullets.

On August 19, Lukashenko reportedly approved a cabinet that would see Roman Golovchenko retain his role as prime minister. He will also take over many key members of the previous government reappointed. Talking about the protests, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on August 14, reportedly said that these protests would increase the number of COVID-19 cases and will deepen the damage caused by the virus. According to reports by AP, he said, "People must to be told that they have the only chance to save their enterprise that feeds them, only saving their factory, they will feed their families. They can take to the streets, there are thousands of them walking, and they can join and take to the streets, but there is no money".

