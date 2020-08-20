Belarus: Chief prosecutor accuses opposition of attempting to seize power amid protests

Amid intensifying clampdown in Belarus, country’s chief prosecutor Alexander Konyuk has launched a scathing attack on opposition leaders accusing them of making attempts at seizing power. Belarus held its presidential elections on August 9, which saw a competition between Alexander Lukashenko, who was contesting for a sixth term, and Svetlana Tikhanouskaya, who joined the race after her husband was jailed. However, the results handed the country’s leadership to Lukashenko triggering nationwide protests.

Meanwhile, opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanouskaya, who is currently in exile, said that she was ready to take over the country’s leadership. She had previously proposed a Coordination Council to ensure a transfer of power. However, the indictment from Konyuk said that the creation and activity of the “opposition Coordination Council” were only aimed at “seizure of state power, and at harming national security".

'Unconstitutional'

Reading the indictment in a video statement on August 20, Konyuk said that creating such bodies weren’t allowed as per the country’s law and was “unconstitutional.” "Several citizens, realising that such activities are illegal, have said they are quitting the council and disagree with its aims," he added.

This comes as Lukashenko has stepped up efforts to reassert control. According to reports, Lukashenko said that he has given orders to end the unrest in the capital city of Minsk. On August 19, the Belarusian president reportedly approved a cabinet that would see Roman Golovchenko retain his role as prime minister. He will also take over many key members of the previous government reappointed. Talking about the protests.

Lukashenko had previously said that these protests would increase the number of COVID-19 cases and will deepen the damage caused by the virus. According to reports by AP, he said, "People must be told that they have the only chance to save their enterprise that feeds them, only saving their factory, they will feed their families. They can take to the streets, there are thousands of them walking, and they can join and take to the streets, but there is no money".

Image credits: AP