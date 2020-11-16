Belarus Protesters Condemn The Death Of 31-year-old Opposition Supporter In Police Custody

In Belarus, thousands of people protested against the death of Roman Bondarenko, a 31-year-old artist, who was taken into police custody for his opposition of the authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko. As per reports, Roman was pounded by several plainclothes police officers at the Square of Change in Minsk. The horrifying incident happened during a dispute over ribbons that supported the anti-government protests.

Situation worsens in Belarus

As per reports, Roman hit his head on the ground and then was taken away in a van. He was found by his family in a coma at City Hospital and he died due to brain damage. The government says that Roman’s injuries were due to a street fight between government and opposition supporters.

The European Union on Friday, November 13, condemned the brutal crackdown and the death of the opposition supporter. According to reports, Peter Stano, the EU’s spokesman for foreign affairs and security policy said that Roman died at a hospital in Minsk due to serious injuries. He further said, "This is an outrageous and shameful result of the actions by the Belarusian authorities who have not only directly and violently carried out repression of their own population, but also created an environment whereby such lawless, violent acts can take place."

The European Union added that Lukashenko's government was "ignoring not only the fundamental rights and freedoms of the Belarusian people, but also disregarding their lives."

Recently, representatives of the United States and the United Kingdom at the UN Human Rights Council's Universal Periodic Review (UPR) of Belarus' human rights record said that both the countries have urged Belarus to release "political prisoners" and all the other people who have been detained for their participation in the anti-government demonstrations.

The demonstration in Belarus started 3 months back when Alexander Lukashenko attained a landslide victory due to disputed elections. According to ANI reports, a US spokesperson at the UPR called for an "Immediately release all political prisoners [in Belarus] and those detained for participation in election-related protests."

Another spokesperson from the UK said, "Release those arbitrarily detained and investigate all allegations of torture, cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, particularly related to people in detention." With this, both the countries also urged Minsk to end the "brutal crackdown" on demonstrators and lift the restrictions on independent media and freedom of speech. The Belarusian leader has served 26 years in office and was declared a winner of the elections with 80% votes; however, protestors believe that the ballot was rigged.

Both the European Union and the United States have called the Belarus elections neither free nor fair. Recently, thousands of protestors were seen on the streets of the capital city to demand the resignation of Lukashenko. However, the protestors had to go through a brutal encounter with the police which started using stun grenades to break up the crowds.

(Image Credits: AP)