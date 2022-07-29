Belarus Retaliates Against UK's 'unfriendly Steps,' Calls Its Ambassador Back From London

Russia's closest ally, Belarus, recalled its ambassador to the United Kingdom on July 29 in response to London's hostile actions. Anatoly Glaz, press secretary of Belarus' Foreign Ministry, revealed that a decision was made to reduce the amount of diplomatic presence in London. Glaz stated that the recall of the ambassador does not imply that Minsk has cut off communication with London.

"In connection with a number of unfriendly steps taken by the UK, systematically aimed at inflicting maximum damage to Belarusian citizens and legal entities, a decision was made to lower the level of the diplomatic mission of our country in London to a charge d'affaires," Glaz noted in a statement that was published on the website of Belarusian foreign policy department.

According to the department's representative, the imposition of unprecedented sanctions against Belarusians, employees of enterprises, the Belarusian economy, and the financial system, the restriction of the work of Belarusian journalists and the media, the illegitimate ban on flights of the Belavia airline, the voluntary refusal to issue visas to Belarusian parliamentarians for an OSCE Parliamentary Assembly meeting, and other illegal restrictive measures and other "illegal restrictive measures do not allow for a full-fledged dialogue between both the nations."

UK's sanctions against Belarus

Since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Britain has imposed several sanctions on Belarus for its support for Moscow. Britain imposed further economic, trade, and transport restrictions on Belarus earlier this month for its backing of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Belarus package comprises import and export bans on around $73 million in commodities, including exports of oil refining goods, sophisticated technology components, and luxury goods, as well as purchases of Belarusian iron and steel.

Further, several Belarusian enterprises have also been barred from issuing debt and securities in London. Britain has previously raised taxes on a variety of Belarusian exports by 35% and sanctioned Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and key government officials. The UK is working with its Western allies to harm the Belarusian and Russian economy as retaliation for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and it has already sanctioned over 1,000 persons and businesses from both the allied nations.

Image: AP