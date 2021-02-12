Belarus Strongman Alexander Lukashenko 'will Defeat Foreign Blitzkrieg'

Belarus' authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko said Thursday that he will defeat foreign “blitzkrieg," as he gave a defiant address to the crowd of loyalists, condemning a six-month-long rebellion against his government in the country. Announcing the constitutional reforms, the Belarusian leader told a meeting, presided by 2,700 conveners of the All-Belarus People’s Assembly in the capital of Minsk, that “very powerful foreign forces” instigated protests against his decades-long regime. He told members in the military and official uniforms, all of whom were nominated by labor collectives operational under the state-controlled union framework, that there have been attempts by Western countries to flare civilian unrest in Belarus in order to topple his administration. Speaking at the people's assembly, in an auditorium packed with delegates, Belarus leader, according to sources of AP, said, “blitzkrieg did not succeed, we held on our country.”

Accusing West of conjuring the rebellion in his own country, the authoritarian leader of Belarus slammed foreign nations, saying: “We must stand up to them no matter what, and this year will be decisive.” He added, that he had won the leadership with a majority, and will step down someday, saying that “the time will come and other people will come.” In his speech, further, Lukashenko hurled vague promises of constitutional reforms, which he declared, his government will draft later this year, and it will be subject to voting in 2022. Labelling the civilian unrest as artificially planted by external forces, the autocratic leader insisted at the All-Belarusian People's Assembly, “We have to resist at all costs.”

[All-Belarus People's Assembly in Minsk, Belarus, Thursday. Credit: AP]

[Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko, front left, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, centre, Speaker of the Council of the Republic of Belarus. Credit: AP]

Read: Retirees Protest Against Belarus' Hardline Leader

Read: Over 300 Detained In Belarus During Protests Against Leader

Kremlin's backing

For over several months, Belarusian protesters have taken to the streets to rebel against the autocratic regime of President Lukashenko, who, they alleged, won a rigged election last August via the backing of Putin. Condemning his so-called All Belarusian People’s Assembly organized Thursday, which the opposition called ‘political theatre’, wife of a jailed presidential hopeful reportedly said that Lukashenko’s days are numbered. However, following a high-profile meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin last week, the controversial Belarusian leader said that he would introduce a parliamentary system of government. At a state presser, Lukashenko said, “Many have already understood that we will act firmly to defend the country. And the rest will come to understand. I will defend the country whatever it costs me, whether it’s on a tank or with a machine gun in my hands.”

[Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko delivers his speech to delegates of the All-Belarus People's Assembly in Minsk. Credit: AP]

Read: Belarus: UN Expresses ‘deep Concern’ About Human Rights Situation Amid Anti-govt Crackdown

Read: Belarus Police Intensify Anti-government Crackdowns With Use Of 'lethal Weaponry': Reports