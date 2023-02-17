Belarus Won't Send Troops To Ukraine Unless It Is Attacked: Lukashenko

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko asserted that there is "no way" Belarus would send troops into Ukraine unless it is attacked, reported CNN. This statement by the Belarusian president comes amid fears of risking its relations with Russia by helping Ukraine to facilitate a Russian spring offensive.

“We are peaceful people. We know what war is and we don’t want war,” said Lukashenko while addressing a press conference at Minsk’s Palace of Independence, reported CNN.

Belarus' Alexander Lukashenko has been known for his close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“There is no way we are going to send our troops to Ukraine unless you are going to commit aggression against Belarus,” said the Belarusian president, while Ukraine's Bakhmut residentaial area being attcked by Russian forces. Further, he added: "But don’t forget Russia is our ally, legally, morally and politically.”

In the meantime, The Kremlin’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, announced that Putin would meet with Lukashenko in the Moscow region Friday.

Russia's ally, Belarus' role in the Russia-Ukraine war

Earlier, Belarus had helped Russia launch its initial invasion of Ukraine last year in February 2022 which allowed Kremlin’s troops to invade into Ukrainian territories through the 1,000-kilometre Ukrainian-Belarusian border to the north of Kyiv. As it is nearly a year since the Russia-Ukraine war began, concerns have emerged that Belarus would again be used as a launching pad for another offensive in the spring. Further, there could be a possibility that Lukashenko’s Belarus troops would join the conflict, citing such episodes as a provocation against its sovereignty, reported CNN. When President Lukashenko was asked about its support for Russia, he tried to blame the West.

“Why do you support Ukraine, pumping it with weapons instead of sitting down to negotiate as I suggest? You are already discussing sending long range weapons, missiles up to 300 kilometers in range and F 16 fighter jets, state of the art fighter jets, after hundreds of Leopard tanks have gone there. Why are you doing this? You understand this is escalation,” said the President Lukashenko.

Meanwhile, the residents of Bakhmut have been ordered to evacuate after the eastern Ukrainian city was targeted by the Russian forces. However, 6,000 Ukrainians continue to live in Bakhmut city, said one of the Ukrainian officials. "To be honest, I am very surprised by what 6,000 civilians are still doing there," said Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk. She added: "I appeal to civilians now in Bakhmut - if you are practical, law-abiding, and patriotic citizens, you must evacuate immediately."