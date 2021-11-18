Belarusian Officers Suffer Burns As Polish Guards Use Chemicals To Deter Migrants

Amidst an exacerbating crisis, several Belarusian law enforcement officials sustained chemical burns on Thursday as their Polish counterparts used ‘special substances’ against migrants. The incident occurred in Bruzgi-a village that the migrants are using a temporary transit point in their perilous journey. Hundreds of thousands of immigrants-majorly from the Middle East and Asia- have flocked on the 398 km long border in a bid to enter Europe.

In a Telegram post, Polish broadcaster ONT (All-National Television) shared a photograph of a man with red marks and blisters all over his body. Discreetly, Belarus State TV broadcaster also shared a video of a man getting treated for burns and a swollen eyelid by medics. Meanwhile, Minsk based BelTA news agency further substantiated the claim reporting that the chemical used causes eye irritation and chemical burns. In the aftermath, Belarusian authorities have commenced a probe into the matter, according to Sputnik.

The migrant crisis that now resonates with that of 2015, has witnessed hundreds of thousands of people trying to enter Europe through Poland. International powers have accused Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of orchestrating the crisis as revenge for western sanctions levied upon Belarus post his election. Russia, a staunch supporter of Minsk, has been accused of encouraging the refugees to make the perilous journey. Meanwhile, amidst reports of fresh sanctions, Lukashenko has threatened to cut off the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline and worsen the ongoing fuel crisis on the continent.

What has led to the Belarus-Poland migrant crisis?

Widespread violence in Belarus, following massive protests against the August 2020 election that reinstated authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko for the sixth term, was responded by Minsk with a fierce crackdown. The mass violence carried out by the authoritarian regime was countered by the European Union and the US by imposing sanctions on Belarus.

The restrictions further tightened after Belarus diverted a Greece-bound plane to Minsk, where authorities detained journalist Raman Pratasevich. Calling it air piracy, the EU then barred Belarusian air carriers cutting imports of necessary commodities like- petroleum and potash (for fertilisers) to the country. Following this, infuriated Lukashenko refused to abide by an agreement to stem the illegal movement of migrants since the EU sanctions deprived his government of funds needed to curb the flow.

Image: AP