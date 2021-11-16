Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko Discusses Border Crisis With Germany's Merkel

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, on 15 November, discussed over the telephone several issues, including the situation of refugees along the Belarus-Poland, Belarus-Lithuania and Belarusian-Latvian borders, Belta news agency reported. Both sides agreed to remain in touch in order to resolve the situation.

In the telephone conversation that lasted about 50 minutes, Merkel and Lukashenko exchanged views on solving the migrant problems. Furthermore, both sides had a discussion over ways to stop the escalation of the situation on the border, as per the Belta report. The two heads of state also expressed views on providing humanitarian support to refugees and agreed to keep in touch in order to resolve the situation.

Around 4,000 migrants present along Belarus border: Polish Major

Last week, Poland reinstated riot police on the border with Belarus, according to AP. The development came a day after a group of migrants had attempted to cross the border through a razor-wire fence on the eastern frontier where thousands have camped on the Belarusian side.

According to AP, the European Union has accused Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko of using the migrants against the bloc in retaliation for imposing sanctions on the Belarusian government. The Poland Defense Ministry informed that a large group of Belarusian forces was moving towards the migrant camps.

Polish Major Katarzyna Zdanowicz had estimated that around 3,000 to 4,000 migrants were along the border and Belarusian security services were there to “control these people". Zdanowicz said that security personnel have been successful in preventing some small groups from crossing the border.

However, Belarusian Defense Ministry denied the allegations, calling them, “unfounded and unlawful Polish allegations” against the Belarusian military at the border, as per AP. Furthermore, Belarusian authorities raised concern about the presence of Polish troops at the border.

(With inputs from AP, Image: AP)