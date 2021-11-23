Belarusian President Lambasts EU For Refusing To Hold Talks As Migrant Crisis Escalates

As the crisis on the Poland-Belarus border continues to escalate, Belarusian authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko has chafed as European Union (EU) for refusing to hold talks on the influx of migrants. On Monday, Lukashenko urged Germany to accommodate about 2,000 migrants who had remained on the border after the majority of them were moved to shelter. Since Summer this year, hundreds of thousands of migrants-majorly from the Middle East and Asia, have flocked to the country’s border with Poland in hopes to use Warsaw’s lax visa process to enter Europe.

“We must demand that the Germans take them,” Lukashenko was quoted as saying by AP. “I’m still waiting for the EU to give us a response about 2,000 refugees. “They haven’t even contacted us,’ he further said.

However, Spokesman for EU Peter Stano said the bloc has been “in touch with a number of Belarussian interlocutors.” Furthermore, he added that the block was looking into the possibility of holding talks with UN agencies and Belarussian officials “at a technical expert level on how to help repatriate those stuck in Belarus," as per a report by the Associated Press. Notably, both Germany and the EU have accused Lukashenko of orchestrating the conflict in retaliation for sanctions imposed on him.

What has led to the Belarus-Poland migrant crisis?

Widespread violence in Belarus, following massive protests against the August 2020 election that reinstated authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko for the sixth term, was responded by Minsk with a fierce crackdown. This led to the arrest of more than 35,000 and another thousand being beaten by police. The mass violence carried out by the authoritarian regime was countered by the European Union and the US by imposing sanctions on Belarus.

The restrictions further tightened after Belarus diverted a Greece-bound plane to Minsk, where authorities detained journalist Raman Pratasevich. Calling it air piracy, the EU then barred Belarusian air carriers cutting imports of necessary commodities like- petroleum and potash (for fertilisers) to the country. Following this, infuriated Lukashenko refused to abide by an agreement to stem the illegal movement of migrants since the EU sanctions deprived his government of funds needed to curb the flow.

