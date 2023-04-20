Belarusian President Lukashenko Accuses West Of Dragging The World Into WWIII

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko pledged to stand firm with Russia against the so-called “plot” of the West, to drag the world into World War III. The Belarusian president made these remarks on Thursday during a visit from Russian governor Alexander Beglov.

Earlier this month, Lukashenko, who is known as the "last dictator of Europe", claimed that the threat of World War III is looming over as the West continues to arm Ukraine in the war. The Belarusian leader alleged that the West is trying to “invade” Belarus.

According to Russian news agency Tass, during the meeting with St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov, Lukashenko described West and Ukraine as “modern-day Nazis”.

"We can see that Nazi, fascist and other destructive forces are making attempts to rewrite history, negate our joint contribution to the Great Victory and justify their criminal actions, both of that period and today," Lukashenko told the Russian governor who was visiting Minsk.

"They are trying to drag us into a third world war through the conflict in Ukraine. But I’m convinced [of one thing]: They failed to destroy our nations then, nor will they succeed in doing so now," the Belarusian leader insisted, as per the report Tass. The Belarusian president insisted that both Leningrad (the former name of St. Petersburg) and Belarus suffered the most in the war like no other place in history. Earlier this month, Lukashenko made similar assertions about the looming threat of a possible World War III.

‘West trying to invade Belarus’: Lukashenko

On April 1, Lukashenko stated that the West is planning to invade Belarus. “Take my word for it, I have never deceived you," Lukashenko said. “They are preparing to invade Belarus to destroy our country,” he added. During the address, the Belarusian president called for a ‘truce’ in Ukraine. “We must stop now before an escalation begins. I'll take the risk of suggesting an end of hostilities... a declaration of a truce,”' Lukashenko said during a televised State of the Nation address.

“All territorial, reconstruction, security and other issues can and should be settled at the negotiation table, without preconditions,” he added. The Eastern European leader has been in power since 1994.