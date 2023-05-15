Belarusian President Lukashenko Misses Major State Event Sparking Rumours About His Health

The autocratic Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko missed a key state event and his absence prompted speculations about his health. Touted as the "last dictator of Europe", Lukashenko has been away from the public eye since last week. This led to a rise in rumours that the 68-year-old, head of the Belarusian state might be suffering from a serious health condition, The Independent UK reported. The rumours became even more severe after the 68-year-old leader skipped the country’s annual celebration of National Flag, Emblem and Anthem Day.

According to the British news outlet, the leader usually marks the day by giving a passionate address to the nation. However, no such address took place and the Belarusian president remained missing from the Sunday event. The country’s Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko addressed the nation instead. According to The Independent UK, the Belarusian president was last seen in public on May 9, during the historic Victory Day celebration. Victory Day is usually celebrated on May 9 among the erstwhile Soviet Union States and marks the USSR’s victory over Nazi Germany in 1945.

Sick but not with COVID

Even during the Victory Day celebration which was held in Minsk, Lukashenko did not give a speech, making it the first time he did that since he came to power in 1994. According to the Belarusian news agency, BelTA, the Belarusian prime Minister made no mention of Lukashenko’s health as he read the message from the Belarusian president in the Sunday event. Earlier this week, a senior leader from the Russian Parliament confirmed that Lukashenko is not well, however, he made it clear that he was not suffering from COVID. “[Lukashenko] has simply fallen ill... and probably needs a rest,” Konstantin Zatulin, a senior member of the Duma lower house of parliament told Russian news outlet Podyom.

Lukashenko has maintained an iron-clad rule in the Eastern European country since 1994. The leader is known to impose a crackdown on any voices of dissent in the country and is also used for using force to put down any protests. For the longest time, Lukashenko was also accused of rigging multiple elections. Often known as Putin’s closest ally, Lukashenko has supported the Russian President in the ongoing Russia-Ukriane war. The draconian reign of Lukashenko is well-known across Europe. In 2020, a number of countries that were part of the European Union, imposed sanctions on the leader over the allegation that he rigged the subsequent presidential elections.