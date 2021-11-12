Belarusian administration, which has been accused of ‘regional terrorism’ has now threatened to cut gas to Europe via a major pipeline that connects the continent to its biggest supplier- Russia. Amidst the increasing migrant influx on the Polish-Belarusian border, European Union is expected to slap new sanctions on Minsk, which is already under western pressure following last year's elections. However, backed by Kremlin, Belarus has taken up a defiant role, threatening to sabotage the bloc’s energy supplies using its geopolitical location.

“We heat Europe, and they are still threatening us that they’ll shut the borders,” said Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during an emergency meeting with his top ministers on Thursday, as per The Guardian. Issuing a stern warning against neighbouring states, he added “And what if we cut off [the transit of] natural gas to them? So I would recommend that the leadership of Poland, Lithuanian and other brainless people think before they speak.”

On Thursday, The Guardian reported that the European Union is expected to sanction at least 30 Belarusian entities and businesses with the possible inclusion of the country’s flag carrier. Additionally, several countries bordering Belarus including Lithuania, Latvia and Ukraine could also shut their borders. It is pertinent to note here that Poland, along with Germany is highly dependent on the Yamal-Europe pipeline from Russia which Lukashenko has threatened to slash.

What is happening on Polish-Belarusian Border?

Hundreds of asylum seekers, especially from conflict-ridden Arab states, have been trying to enter the European Union through Poland. As per the Polish border Agency, more than 16,000 attempts have been made to illegally cross the border since August. But, with wildlands and freezing temperatures, scores of migrants die. Earlier on October 15, BBC reported that at least six migrants were found dead near the border with temperatures falling below freezing overnight.

O Wednesday, the EU accused Belarus of sponsoring "trafficking" of human lives with false promises. A spokesman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Steffen Seibert stated that Minsk is engaged in "state-run smuggling and trafficking...100% at the expense of the people who are lured into the country with false promises," the Associated Press reported.

