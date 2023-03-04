A Belgian mother who murdered her five children was euthanised, 16 years after slitting the throat of her one son and four daughters. According to Sky News, the lawyers of 56-year-old, Genevieve Lhermitte said that she decided to die by euthanasia after trying to commit suicide. Lhemitte slit the throats of her children who were between 3 to 14 back in 2007 when their dad was not around. The incident took place on February 28, 2007 in the town of Nivelles, Belgium.

Following the devastating incident, the Belgian court sentenced her to life in prison in December 2008 and she was sent to a psychiatric hospital in 2019. According to Sky News, the psychologists and psychiatrists told her trial jury that she was suffering from a “severe mental disorder at the time of the killings”. Her lawyer Nicolas Cohen confirmed the report and said that she was euthanised on Tuesday, which was the 16th anniversary of the tragic incident. In Belgium people can choose to be euthanised if they are deemed to be suffering from “unbearable” psychological and not just physical suffering that cannot be healed.

A ‘symbolic gesture’ to her children

Citing local media reports, Sky News reported that Lhermitte died at the Leonard de Vinci hospital in Montigny-le-Tilleul. Psychologist Emilie Maroit told media that Lhermitte chose to die on 28 February as a “symbolic gesture in respect for her children". Lhermitte’s lawyers have expressed their concerns about the deplorable state of her mental health for a very long time. In 2008, Lhermitte filed a civil lawsuit demanding up to 3 million euros from a former psychiatrist. In the lawsuit, Lhermitte claimed that it was the “inaction” of the psychiatrist that failed to prevent the murders. One of the major conditions for taking such a measure under the Belgian law of euthanasia is that that person must be “conscious” of their decision and be able to convey their wish in a “reasoned and consistent manner”. In May last year, the European country marked two decades since it legalised euthanasia as the law was passed on May 28, 2022.