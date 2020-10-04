Belgian Parliament Approves New 7 Party Coalition Government After 3 Days Of Discussions

Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo on Saturday, October 3 announced that the parliament had given its support to a new federal government after three days of intense discussions. As per reports, the Prime Minister informed that 87 lawmakers voted in favour of the seven-party coalition while 54 opposed it and seven abstained from the vote.

During his televised national address, De Croo said, “We are facing serious challenges, but we have created a budgetary scheme that will allow us to take the necessary measures. The main priority is the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the economic crisis. For this, we have formed a strong team”.

De Croo to replace Sophie Wilmes

Flemish liberal chief Alexander De Croo was voted as Belgium's new Prime Minister on Wednesday, September 30 after 493 days of an inconclusive election. Belgium’s ruling seven party Vivaldi coalition consists of the Flemish and Francophone socialists, liberals and greens. De Croo was sworn in on Thursday, October 1 by Belgium’s king.

De Croo replaced Sophie Wilmes who headed Belgian caretaker government and led the nation during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. She will now serve as Belgium’s Foreign Minister. Prior to this Belgium had no governing body for 21 months since the last government led by Charles Michel's collapsed and it took 493 days to resolve the crisis.

