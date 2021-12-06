Belgian Police Fire Water Cannon, Tear Gas On Anti-lockdown Protesters In Brussels

In an effort to disperse the anti-COVID-19 lockdown protests, the Belgian police on Sunday used water cannon and tear gas on the marchers that converged for the third week in a row to condemn and pressurise the government to undo the tightened COVID-19 restrictions. The rallies were organised despite the European nation recording a mounting caseload of the Coronavirus cases that stretched healthcare services in midst of new threats of the highly mutated Omicron strain’s spread.

Yelling “Freedom! Freedom!” and brandishing the placards that read, “United for our freedom, rights, and our children,” the anti-COVID restriction marchers headed towards the European Union headquarters, some of whom parading the Alpacas and children in the Belgian and the capital, Brussels. As some 8,000-strong crowd rallied against the new clampdowns, they argued that they were in breach of the civilian rights and freedoms, Belgian police fired water cannon to break away the citizens letting off the fireworks and setting objects on fire on the way, the Associated Press reported.

This time, the rallies were comparatively smaller than the 35,000 vaccine and lockdown opposers that had converged against the new restrictions in the month of November. The crowd tried to surpass the barbed-wire barricade security and jump the line of officers in riot gear to barge into the EU headquarters.

🇧🇪BELGIUM: Tear gas, water cannons fired as thousands protest against COVID restrictions in Brussels. pic.twitter.com/u1pV04yk0G — Polca - Let’s Go Brandon 🇺🇸🇵🇱 (@PolcaDorka) December 5, 2021

Alpaca paraded by protesters during virus protest in Brussels pic.twitter.com/uJw6yw8BDO — Deleuze (@Kukicat7) December 5, 2021

A huge protest today in Brussels against lockdowns and forced vaccination. pic.twitter.com/rlPIG8kQ5K — Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) December 5, 2021

🇧🇪 Brussels protest against the covid pass and jab mandates for firefighters and carers. pic.twitter.com/5zWGU87QTp — Anonymous UK Citizen (@AnonCitizenUK) December 5, 2021

Protesters try to bypass EU HQ cordon off

Expressing angst, some in the crowd hurled beer cans on the law enforcement officers as at least two drones and a helicopter flew to take stock of the law and order situation, on-ground reporters for European press revealed. Footages shared on social media demonstrated the officers firing the water cannons on what appears to be a very aggravated crowd, as they also used tear gas.

While largely, the crowd in Sunday’s protests remained mostly peaceful, some 100 marchers tried to bypass the riot police barricade that cordoned off the European Commission. Shortly, some protesters from the crowd resort to hurling trash, objects, empty cans at the riot police, including a bicycle. There were, however no immediate reports of injuries.

Belgian PM tells people 'work from home', asks nightclubs to test guests

In its effort to contain the rising trajectory of the new COVID-19 cases, Brussels and Belgium and many other European nations shuttered the nightclubs and ordered bars and restaurants to shut at 11 pm sharp and accommodate only the fully jabbed whilst operating on limited capacity.

Belgium has been recording 17,862 new daily cases as a weekly average while the hospitalisations have drastically risen to 4% in the recent weeks, as per the reports. The country has recorded over 27,000 COVID-related fatalities since the pandemic hit.

Belgium's Prime Minister, Alexander De Croo earlier announced a shutdown for all primary secondary schools, imposing blanket bans of public services stressing that he didn’t think targeting the unvaccinated would work in Belgium as the country witnessed a new surge in COVID-19 infections like the rest of Europe. “It’s not the same virus anymore. This is a mutation of the virus, which is much more infectious,” the Belgian Prime Minister said in an interview with CNBC, adding that people should work from home. Croo ordered all aged 10 and above in indoor venues to compulsorily wear a mask, and asked the nightclubs to test the guests for COVID-19 despite that 74% of Belgium’s total population is fully vaccinated.