Belgium: Police Fire Tear Gas, Water Cannons At Protestors Opposing COVID-19 Restrictions

Protests against Belgium's new COVID-19 constraints in Brussels turned violent on Sunday with police using tear gas and water cannons at demonstrators who had built barricades and were throwing stones and other objects at the security officials.

According to Belgian police authorities, the demonstration drew over 35,000 participants and resulted in traffic being halted in many streets and tunnels in the city centre. Tens of thousands of people marched through central Brussels to protest the government's new COVID-19 restrictions implemented in response to the recent increase in coronavirus cases, Sputnik reported.

'Freedom! Freedom! Freedom', protestors chant in Belgium

Protesters lined up behind a large banner reading "Together for Freedom" and marched to the European Union offices, shouting "Freedom! Freedom! Freedom!" and singing the anti-fascist song "Bella Ciao", AP reported. The signs in the crowd ranged from far-right emblems to LGBT community rainbow flags.

Several of the estimated 35,000 people at the march had already fled when the demonstration turned violent, with hundreds of individuals pelting stones at police, shattering cars, and setting garbage bins on fire. In response, police fired tear gas shells and water cannons at the protestors, attempting to restore order.

Europe epicentre of COVID pandemic: WHO

Last Monday, the World Health Organisation declared Europe to be the epicentre of the pandemic, the only region where COVID-19 mortality rates are on the rise. In many Central and Eastern European countries, including Ukraine, Russia, Romania, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia, the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases is overloading hospitals. Several anti-vaccine marches have taken place in European countries in recent days after several nations tightened coronavirus restrictions, including vaccine mandates. During protests in Hague and other Dutch cities on Saturday, police arrested more than 30 people, following violence the night before, according to AP.

Belgians are protesting their government's growing application of COVID-19 credentials, which are now required for entrance to a variety of public locations, including restaurants, movie theatres, and gyms. In the midst of a fourth COVID-19 wave, the Belgian government tightened restrictions on Wednesday. Citizens are now required to wear face masks in all public locations, except schools, beginning at the age of ten. Employers were asked to set aside at least four days per week for remote work.

