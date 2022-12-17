Belgrade Witnesses Gunfire, Violence As Kosovar Serbs With Russian Flags Protest

Hundreds of supporters from Serbian rightist and ultranationalist organisations, some unfurling the Russian flags, demonstrated flooding downtown Belgrade, rallying support for the Kosovar Serbs. Ethnic Serbs, protesting against the Albanian-led government in Kosovo, also blocked the roadways in the northern part of Kosovo and the flow of traffic toward Jarinje and Brnjak crossings.

While some pushed for the immediate arrest of former Serb officers, others flashed guns to defy the Pristina government's plan to replace the Serbian-issued license plates with those issued by the Kosovar administration as tension worsened between the two sides ever since the 1998-99 war that killed 10,000, and left 1 million homeless.

Unrest as Kosovar authorities apply to join the EU

"Kosovo is Serbia," ethnic Serb protesters were heard chanting in the footage circulating online, rebuking the former Serbian province of Kosovo that split from Belgrade. Its declaration of independence in 2008, although, has not been recognised by Serbia, its ally Russia, China, and a few European nations. A fresh bout of geopolitical tensions erupted in the Balkans over a series of events this week. Dejan Pantic, who stepped down in November along with other Serbian officers from Kosovo's interior ministry, was arrested whilst he was trying to enter central Serbia.

Kosovo Serbs wave Serbian flags during a protest in Mitrovica, Kosovo. Credit: AP

Kosovo’s law enforcement officers detained Pantic on "suspicion of terrorism." "We don't even know if he was taken to Pristina or escorted to the base in Leposavic, we can't find out anything. He didn't participate in any riots," his family told Kosovo newspaper.

Kosovo's Minister of the Interior Xhelal Svecla, at a briefing, noted that Pantic was accused of "organizing the attack on the premises of the CEC in the north of Kosovo".

Kosovo police officers patrol in a mixed community neighbourhood in the ethnically divided town of Mitrovica, in northern Kosovo. Credit: AP

A former Serb policeman Caslav Jolic, whom Pristina accused of committing war crimes by assaulting civilians in the municipality of Istog/Istok in 1998, was also tried at Pristina Basic Court this week. "I am not guilty of anything," the former officer told the court. As the protests across Belgrade flared and ethnic Serbs clashed with officers and uprooted the barricades on the main roads in the north of Kosovo, Kosovo police resorted to blocking the entry points from central Serbia to the north of the region.

The border crossings were sealed after unknown gunmen allegedly opened fire at the officers. European Union police deployed in the region as part of the rule of law mission (EULEX) said on Twitter that its officers were targeted with a stun grenade, but no one was wounded. "The police units, in self-defence, were forced to respond with firearms to the criminal persons and groups, who were repelled and left in an unknown direction," it said in a statement.

"This attack, as well as the attacks on Kosovo Police officers, are unacceptable," EULEX said in a press release.

Kosovar authorities, this week, applied to join the European Union [EU], while Serbia, which is pro-Russia warned that the bloc must not allow the process. Both EU and NATO responded to the escalating violence as EU chief diplomat Josep Borrell condemned the unknown attackers and called on Kosovo Serbs to "immediately" remove the blockade and barricades. NATO, which has a 4,000-strong peacekeeping mission deployed in Kosovo under a UN Security Council mandate, also derided what it labelled "unacceptable" attacks.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, issued a formal response, justifying the protests as he said: “It does not disturb the Albanians, not one Albanian life there, no Albanians even use those roads, only Serbs do" He referred to ethnic Albanians who are majorly Muslims. The Albanians, in 1998, launched an offensive against Serbia, that ultimately led to NATO’s intervention in 1999. "That is a protest against lawlessness, against illegal arrests, it is a protest against daily maltreatment of the Serbian population there," Vucic clarified.

Belgrade sends request to deploy NATO Kosovo Force (KFOR)

Belgrade also recently logged a request for the NATO Kosovo Force (KFOR) mission to deploy an estimated 100-1,000 Serbian security troops to Kosovo and Metohija in accordance with the UN Security Council resolution 1244, Serbian Defense Minister Milos Vucevic announced in a statement.

Serbian armed forces have sent an official request KFOR to send at least 1,000 members of the Serbian Army and police officers to Kosovo, he noted, amid the heightened tensions. He continued, it is "something that no one can dispute with Serbia in the context of protecting our national and state interests and certainly for the sake of protecting our people in the territory of the province of Kosovo and Metohija."

Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti said at a briefing that Pristina has applied to join the European Union this week, but the process may take years, if not decades.

NATO-led international peacekeeping mission in Kosovo (KFOR) in a statement to RFE/RL yesterday, said that it received the request from Belgrade to return the deployment of military forces from Serbia to Kosovo. "We received a letter from Serbia and we are currently evaluating it. KFOR remains extremely cautious and fully capable of fulfilling its UN mandate," the mission said in its response. US special envoy for the Western Balkans Gabriel Escobar told the outlet that the United States “categorically” opposes the return of Serbian forces to Kosovo, and insisted that Pristina has had firm security guarantees from the United States through its participation in KFOR for troop deployment.

